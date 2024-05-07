Understanding Austin's innovation culture: Lessons from Austin's transatlantic technology exchange





In March 2024, the German Marshall Fund in the United States organized the Transatlantic Technology Exchange, a week-long study trip for a delegation of 12 high-ranking members of the European Parliament (MEP) with an interest in technology policy. did. The tour, supported by the Mercator Institute, aims to promote understanding of issues such as internet governance, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), and the multilateral transatlantic initiative. Exchanges on these topics began in Washington, DC, where delegates met with executive branch officials, members of Congress and their leaders, and civil society leaders. Half the delegation then headed to Sacramento, California, where they researched state-level policymaking. The other half traveled to Austin, Texas, where the agenda focused on building a culture of innovation.

In Austin, the delegation explored the unique factors that make the city a thriving center for technology startups and legacy industries such as semiconductors. Participants considered education, workforce, nonprofit, and government efforts that support this ecosystem.

Three things emerged from our conversation in Austin:

1. Cross-sector collaboration is key to Austin's success as an innovation hub.

Delegates were amazed at how Austinites collaborate and collaborate across sectors, across education, business, government, and nonprofit sectors. Collaboration with industry is a cornerstone of Austin's workforce development program. For example, at Austin Community College (ACC), faculty and administrators work with the local semiconductor industry association and companies such as Samsung, Applied Materials, and Telsa to ensure that the curriculum prepares students for local manufacturing jobs. I'm doing it. ACC faculty are flexible in designing programs to meet local demand. They meet annually with an industry advisory board to receive guidance on curriculum, competencies, and technology. ACC reuses purchased equipment to train current employees of local businesses in an extensive educational program. Latinitas, a nonprofit organization that runs media and technology after-school programs and summer camps for 914 girls, brings in partners from local companies like IBM and GitLab to help students learn about the latest technology. I'm doing it. Mentorship is a cornerstone of the mission of Austin's top venture companies and incubators, including Capital Factory and Austin Technology Incubator.

2. Austin is figuring out how to balance growth and livability.

Driving into the city, the delegation immediately noticed the many cranes dotting the city skyline. In fact, Austin was the nation's fastest growing metropolitan area for his 12th consecutive year, but that streak ended in his 2022 to his 2023, second only to Jacksonville, Florida. I fell to the top. The technology sector has driven much of this growth. The challenge facing Austin now is how to adapt to its expansion while preserving the unique culture that has made it such an attractive destination. While not unique to Austin, issues of livability, affordability, and sustainability are top priorities for many local leaders. Technology is creating and solving some of these problems. For example, manufacturing facilities and data centers use large amounts of water, and the city has also introduced smart water meters to ensure efficient management of utility bills. There is scope for further interaction between Austin and European technology hubs on how to manage this balance.

3. The Texas effect is taking shape.

It may seem counterintuitive to suggest that a state that tends to champion individual freedom over regulation is a leader in technology policy, but Texas is aiming to do just that. The Brussels Effect, which describes the influence of the EU's global policies on issues such as privacy, is part of the common vocabulary of the technology policy community, and the California Effect, which originally referred to environmental standards, now encompasses state leadership in technology policy. There are also problems that are starting to occur. But Texas is beginning to serve as a model for conservative state-level policymaking on technology issues such as privacy, AI, and autonomous vehicles (AVs). The Texas Data Privacy and Security Act is one example of how the state is working to have a broader impact on the nation. This law applies not only to businesses based in Texas, but also to businesses whose products or services are consumed by Texas residents. This distinction means the law could affect most companies doing business in the state, and because of the size of Texas' population and economy, it could have a national impact. be. Many of Texas' AI regulations focus on the government's use of AI to promote efficiency. The state's approach to AVs is similar in that it appeals to the dialogic values ​​of small government. It creates a legal basis for AV operations and limits cities' ability to regulate the technology. This framework makes Texas an attractive AV testing site and ensures the industry has consistent policies across the state without the risk of local bans.

The visit to Austin highlighted different transatlantic perspectives on the interplay between innovation and regulation that drives US and EU lawmakers' respective approaches to technology policy. Many U.S. lawmakers believe that innovation and regulation are mutually exclusive, and that policymaking requires balancing these opposing forces. Meanwhile, in Europe, policymakers believe regulation is necessary to foster innovation by building trust in technology and recognizing the practices of responsible technology adopters. In this view, regulation provides a level and predictable playing field for businesses across the EU's 27 diverse member state economies.

This article reflects only the views of the author. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of his MEP delegation, GMF, or Mercator Association.

