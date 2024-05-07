Apple unveils brighter screen and faster iPad chip





Cupertino, California

Apple on Tuesday announced next-generation iPad Pro and Airs models that boast faster processors, new sizes and new display systems as part of the company's first tablet lineup update in more than a year.

A showcase at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, revealed that Apple had its sharpest quarterly decline in iPhone sales since the start of the pandemic, and product improvements for the company as recession deepens and trends set. The event was held in response to growing pressure to Apple is expected to garner more attention next month at its annual conferences dedicated to the latest versions of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad and Mac computer software, and analysts say those conferences will include more We expect it to be packed with a lot of artificial intelligence technology.

Both lines of new iPads have added bells and whistles, but their prices have been adjusted accordingly. iPad Pro features a new thinner design, a new M4 processor for added processing power, slightly upgraded storage, and includes dual OLED panels for a brighter, clearer display. Prices have increased to match the new products, with the 11-inch model now priced at $999 and the 13-inch model priced at $1,299.

The new iPad Air features a faster M2 chip, a new design, more base storage, a new 13-inch display option, and a re-centered camera. It also supports the use of the new Apple Pencil Pro, a feature that was previously only available on the Pro model. The 11-inch display will cost $599, and the new 13-inch model will cost $799.

However, Apple has announced a price cut for the 10th generation iPad, which will now retail for $349, down from $449.

Apple is trying to stimulate demand for the iPad after tablet sales fell 17% in the January-March period compared to the same period last year. The iPad didn't contribute much to Apple's success after its 2010 debut helped redefine the tablet market. Currently, it accounts for only 6% of the company's sales.

Dipanjan Chatterjee, an analyst at Forrester Research, said the enhancements to the new iPads are necessary and predictable, like maintenance, and could help stem some of the revenue loss for the product line. He said there is. But it's not all that exciting.

All new models will be available in stores starting May 15th, with pre-orders starting Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2024-05-07/apples-biggest-announcements-from-its-ipad-event-brighter-screen-faster-chips-and-the-pencil-pro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos