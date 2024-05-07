First innovation and entrepreneurship intern plays key role at 16 Tech: IU News





Sreenidhi Jayakumar is a first-year master's student at Indiana University's Rudy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering in Indianapolis and an innovation and entrepreneurship intern at 16 Tech. Photo courtesy of 16 TechSreenidhi Jayakumar sees every day as an opportunity to find solutions to new problems. It was only fitting that she landed the position as the first Innovation and Entrepreneurial Intern for the 16 Technology Innovation District.

Jayakumar is a first-year master's student at Indiana University's Rudy School of Informatics and Computing Engineering in Indianapolis, where he studies human-computer interaction. As an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Intern at 16 Tech, Shell engages with local entrepreneurs and business leaders and plays a pivotal role in the organization's positioning of downtown Indianapolis as an innovation ecosystem.

In this role, I strive to better leverage 16 Tech's technology, Jayakumar said. In terms of innovation, I'm learning operations and understanding what people need for a better ecosystem.

16 Tech is a 50-acre mixed-use campus dedicated to fostering innovation and economic opportunity. Photo courtesy of 16 Tech Located just one mile northwest of IU's Indianapolis campus, 16 Tech is a mixed-use campus home to startups, off-site offices, studio space, and more. Its purpose is to become a premier innovation hub, bringing together entrepreneurs, academics, businesses, and community members to foster new ideas and economic mobility in Indianapolis. The campus is wedged between Indiana Avenue, Waterway Boulevard, and Fall Creek Parkway, making it an intersection of business, academic, and medical industries.

Jayakumar's internship is just one example of an existing collaboration between IU Indianapolis and 16 Tech, and one of the many ways both schools are leveraging Indianapolis' urban research and budding economic development.

16 Tech is already very close to IU Indianapolis, but it will soon be easier to travel between the two locations. At the end of the summer, 16 Tech will complete construction of his 16 Tech Bridge. The bridge will connect the Innovation District to the research and medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis, including IU Health and the IU Indianapolis campus. JagLine, the campus' student transportation shuttle service, also includes a stop at 16 Tech for students who want to take advantage of the workshops.

Additionally, AnalytiXIN, a Central Indiana corporate partnership program based at 16 Tech, announced program partnerships with IU, other universities and local businesses to reduce energy and carbon footprints for Indiana manufacturers. did. The IU Researchs Innovation and Commercialization Office is also located in the Innovation District and works with faculty to explore commercialization options related to research.

Jayakumar will work with 16 Techs' Chief Innovation Officer and Experience Manager to identify opportunities to grow membership, support tenants, and minimize pain points in engaging the community. Jayakumar leverages research and data to help local entrepreneurs imagine themselves in the space and leverage its infrastructure. She said Jayakumar is a role that requires him to wear several hats, but that's what excites her.

Jayakumar said no two days are the same. New faces and new problems come into view, giving you the opportunity to think of new solutions.

She said her major will help her succeed in this role. Human-computer interaction research focuses on designing better ways to improve the user experience and enable people to participate in new systems and technologies. Jayakumar said he was able to constantly push the limits of the design system to create a better customer-centric experience for 16 Techs members.

Luddy Schools' Master of Science in Human-Computer Interaction program is immersive and project-based. Its programs provide students with the opportunity to collaborate with industry on real-world projects to design effective, accessible, and human-centered systems.

After completing his master's degree, Jayakumar plans to combine his undergraduate architecture experience with his computing knowledge to create sustainable physical and digital spaces. But when the time is right, she hopes to embrace disruption again by founding her own startup or agency.

I am looking forward to building my own identity, Jayakumar said. I think the internship at 16 Tech is the perfect opportunity to start everything I'm striving for.

