Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8: What's the difference?





Pixel 8a vs. Pixel 8 is put together to help you understand the differences between the Pixel 8a and its more expensive Pixel 8 sibling.

They may seem similar at first glance, but when you dig into the details, they are much different than you might think.

Let's compare the new Pixel 8a and Pixel 8.

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: Price and specs

The Pixel 8a starts at $499, which is $200 cheaper than the Pixel 8.

Pixel 8a Credit: Google

This configuration comes with the following specifications:

Google Tensor G3 chip + Titan M2 security coprocessor

128GB storage

8GB RAM

6.1-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 pixel display

Pixel 8 prices start at $699.

Google Tensor G3 chip + Titan M2 security coprocessor

128GB stage

8GB RAM

6.2-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 pixel display

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 can be upgraded to 256 GB of storage, but this requires an additional $160 for both models.

Of course, the Pixel 8a is better in terms of price.

Winner: Pixel 8a

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: Design

The new Pixel 8a features the familiar Pixel 8 design, with rounded corners and a distinctive tennis sweat band-like camera bar that's an unmistakable signature feature of Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 8 Credit: Google Pixel 8

However, the dimensions tell a different story.

The Pixel 8a is taller and slightly wider than the Pixel 8. In terms of thickness, they are the same height (i.e. 0.4 inches).

As far as weight goes, the Pixel 8a is slightly heavier than the Pixel 8 (i.e. 6.8 ounces vs. 6.6 ounces), but not by much.

Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose colorways.

The Pixel 8a, on the other hand, comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Aloe colors.

Google Pixel 8a Credit: Google

However, it's worth noting that the Pixel 8 has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, while the Pixel 8a has an IP67 rating. This means that, unlike the Pixel 8a, the Pixel 8 can withstand deeper submersion for longer periods of time. So if you're the clumsy type and go to the beach a lot, I'd go with the Pixel 8.

Winner: Pixel 8

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: Display

Let's start by looking at the display size. The Pixel 8 offers slightly more screen real estate at 6.2 inches compared to the new Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch display.

Google Pixel 8 Credit: Alex Perry / Mashable

Here are the display specs for both phones:

Refresh rate up to 120Hz

2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution

Up to 2,000 nits peak brightness

OLED screen

Aspect ratio 20:9

However, the notable difference is that the Pixel 8a has a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel, making it significantly more resistant to drops and scratches.

mashable light speed

Pixel 8a Credit: Google

In other words, the Pixel 8 is less prone to scratches and wear, so if you're looking for more durability, the Pixel 8 is the way to go.

Winner: Pixel 8

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: Performance

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a are powered by the same processor: Google Tensor G3 chip + Titan M2 security coprocessor. Same goes for RAM (8GB).

So both phones should have a big advantage over the other when it comes to performance.

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: Camera

When it comes to cameras, there are some notable differences between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8. Let's break them down.

Pixel 8a Credit: Google

wide camera

Pixel 8a: 64MP

Pixel 8: 50MP

ultra wide angle camera

Pixel 8a: 13MP

Pixel 8: 12MP

selfie camera

Pixel 8a: 13MP

Pixel 8: 10.5MP

The Pixel 8a's camera has higher pixel density than the Pixel 8's shooter, but don't let that fool you. For example, yes, the Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera compared to the 64MP main camera on the Pixel 8a. However, the Pixel 8's wide-lens sensor is much larger than the Pixel 8a's (1/1.31 inch vs. 1/1.73 inch), and the former can let more light into your photos.

On top of that, the Pixel 8's main camera has a wider aperture (f/1.68 vs. f/1.89) for better light gathering.

The same goes for other shooters. On paper, the Pixel 8a looks like it has a better camera setup, but the aperture and sensor size don't.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a: Camera features

The Pixel 8a has some features that the 7a didn't have, like Best Take and Magic Editor (a utility found on the Pixel 8).

For the uninitiated, Best Take analyzes a set of similar photos and gives you the “best take” to make sure everyone looks their best.

Magic Editor, on the other hand, allows you to move objects around the landscape.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a share the following camera features:

magic eraser

Unblur a photo

real tone

Unblur the face

panorama

Manual white balance adjustment

locked folder

night view

top shot

portrait fashion

portrait light

motion autofocus

frequently seen face

dual exposure control

Live HDR+

Ultra HDR

One feature the Pixel 8 has that the Pixel 8a doesn't have is macro focus. Macro focus allows you to get very close to your subject and capture details.

Winner: Pixel 8

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a: Battery life

The Pixel 8 has a 4,575 mAH battery, which is a larger battery capacity compared to the Pixel 8a (i.e. 4,492 mAh).

Google Pixel 8 Credit: Alex Perry / Mashable

Still, Google rates the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a at the same run time of “31 hours” with a usage profile based on a combination of talk, data, standby, and other features.

To know for sure, we'll have to put the Pixel 8a out for review.

Unlike the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8a doesn't have a feature called “Battery Share” that lets you wirelessly charge other devices.

Winner: TBA

Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8a: which one should you buy?

The biggest difference between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 is in the camera. The Pixel 8 is designed to let in more light compared to the Pixel 8a, so you should get higher quality photos.

I would also like to add that the Pixel 8 is designed to be more durable. So if longevity is important to you and you want to reduce the risk of a cracked screen, buy the Pixel 8.

If none of this appeals to you, the Pixel 8a is a perfect fit for those who want flagship-level features at a more wallet-friendly price.

