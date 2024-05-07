Cognizant and Google Cloud power innovation in Saudi Arabia





This partnership follows several additional announcements between Cognizant and Google Cloud.

Cognizant and Google Cloud have teamed up in the Saudi region to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies with a focus on generative AI, data modernization, and application migration.

At the core of this collaboration is Google Clouds Gemini, a generative AI platform designed to help developers, data scientists, and IT professionals create intelligent solutions that revolutionize industries.

Cognizants data modernization expertise helps Saudi businesses unlock the value of their data. Cognizant and Google Cloud together enable organizations to harness the power of data analytics, streamline processes, and accelerate innovation.

With a dedicated team of experts, Cognizant is committed to making significant investments in Saudi Arabia, providing local businesses with tailored solutions, training and support to thrive in the digital era.

This collaboration marks a milestone in the long-standing relationship between Google Cloud and Cognizant. By synergizing the strengths of both companies, we aim to deliver transformative outcomes for clients across all industries, especially travel, hospitality, finance and the public sector.

Bader Almadi, Saudi Country Manager at Google Cloud, said of the collaboration: “This collaboration with Cognizant heralds a new era of innovation in the Middle East region. Building on the strong foundation built by our long-standing partnership, we strive to meet the unique needs of the Middle East market. Our primary objective is to unlock the transformative potential of AI to improve operational efficiency for businesses, improve customer experience, and drive growth across Saudi Arabia and the wider region. is.”

Tarek Zagh El Aiun, Managing Director of Cognizant Saudi Arabia, added: “Our partnership with Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia represents a significant opportunity to leverage our extensive expertise in digital transformation and integrate it with cutting-edge AI solutions on offer,” according to Google Cloud. Building on Cognizanz' track record of delivering innovative results around the world, this partnership positions us to lead in innovation, drive significant progress across industries, and ensure Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of the technology landscape. We will support you. ”

This partnership builds on previous efforts between Cognizant and Google Cloud, including the launch of Google Innovation Centers and the creation of the new Cognizant Google Cloud AI University to develop expert and customer training and healthcare large-scale language modeling solutions. Built on announcements.

