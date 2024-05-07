Xbox closes 4 Bethesda studios, including 'Hi-Fi Rush' Tango





Microsoft's Xbox is closing three studios operated by publisher Bethesda Softworks, including Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Studios and Tango Gameworks. Additionally, the team at Roundhouse Games will be transitioning to work on Elder Scrolls Online games under ZeniMax Online Studios.

Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty announced the reorganization in a memo to staff on Tuesday, saying the closure would “prioritize high-impact titles and build upon Bethesda's biggest hits and decades of success.” “This is based on investing further in the popular global portfolio that we have grown over the years.'' “We are making these difficult decisions in order to increase our investments in other parts of our portfolio and create the ability to focus on our priority games,” Booty wrote.

Some employees from the shuttered studios will be transferred to other remaining Microsoft game studios.

Microsoft acquired Bethesda owner ZeniMax Media in 2021. The company is a division of Microsoft Gaming/Xbox, but previously he kept the operation as a separate business that published games developed by the ZeniMax Media studio.

These changes to the Bethesda brand come amid multiple layoffs across the gaming industry following the completion of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“Bethesda continues to be one of the key pillars of Xbox with a strong portfolio of great games and a thriving community,” Booty wrote. “As we look to the future, we have an amazing line-up of games on the horizon. In 2024 alone, we'll have Starfield: Shattered Space, Fallout: Skyline Valley, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Elder Introducing Scrolls Online's Golden Road. Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, ZeniMax Online Studios, and Bethesda Publishing teams by aligning plans and resources to best position themselves for success in this complex and changing industry. The team and the company team will continue to grow steadily. We are in a position to build new IP, explore new game concepts, and expand existing franchises. ”

See Booty's full email to staff below, obtained by Variety.

Today we're sharing changes we've made to the Bethesda and ZeniMax teams. These changes are based on prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in the portfolio of blockbuster games and popular worlds that Bethesda has cultivated for decades.

To strengthen these franchises and invest in building new ones, you need to look at your entire business and identify opportunities that are best positioned for success. This change in titles and resource priorities means that some teams will be realigned with others and some colleagues will leave.

The following changes apply:

Arkane Austin – This studio will be closing and some members of the team will be joining other studios to work on projects across Bethesda. Arkane Austin has a history of creating impactful and innovative games, a pedigree we should all be proud of. The last update for Redfall will be the last as all development for the game is finished. The game and its servers will remain online for players to enjoy, and will provide alternative offers to players who have purchased the Heroes DLC. Alpha Dog Studios – This studio is also closing. We appreciate the team's creativity in bringing Doom to new players. Mighty Doom will end on August 7th, turning off the ability for players to make in-game purchases. Tango Gameworks – Tango Gameworks is also closing. We are grateful for their contributions to Bethesda and players around the world. Hi-Fi Rush will continue to be available to players on its current platforms. Roundhouse Games – The Roundhouse Games team will join his ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS). Roundhouse has played a key role in many of the recent game launches, but bringing them to his ZOS to develop The Elder Scrolls Online is a great addition to the world that millions of players call home. It means you can do more to grow. This consolidation of the Bethesda Studios teams will allow us to invest more deeply into our portfolio of games and new IP, and will also eliminate a small number of roles across some Bethesda publishing and corporate teams.

We will notify those in affected roles today and ask them to treat departing colleagues with respect and consideration. We will provide full support to those affected by today's notice and its transition, including severance benefits in accordance with local law.

These changes do not reflect the creativity or skill of the talented individuals on these teams or the risks they took to try new things. We acknowledge that these changes will also be disruptive to the various ZeniMax and Bethesda support teams that bring our games to market. We make difficult decisions like this to create the ability to invest more in other parts of our portfolio and focus on our priority games.

Bethesda continues to be one of Xbox's key pillars with a strong portfolio of great games and a thriving community. As we look to the future, we have an amazing lineup of games on the horizon. 2024 alone will bring Starfield: Shattered Space, Fallout 76: Skyline Valley, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and The Elder Scrolls Online: The Golden Road. Arkane Lyon, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames, ZeniMax Online Studios, and Bethesda Publishing teams by aligning plans and resources to best position themselves for success in this complex and changing industry. The team and the company team will continue to grow steadily. We are in a position to build new IP, explore new game concepts, and expand existing franchises.

mat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/gaming/news/xbox-closes-four-bethesda-studios-tango-gameworks-1235994961/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos