Deepfakes of deceased loved ones are booming business in China

It is common in Chinese homes to display portraits of deceased relatives for several years after their death. Zhang Zewei, founder of a Shanghai-based company called Super Brain, says he and his team wanted to revamp that tradition with his AI photo frame. They create an avatar of their deceased loved one and preload it onto an Android tablet. When it stands up, it looks like a photo frame. The client can choose videos speaking the words extracted from the offline database or his LLM.

At its heart, it's not much different from a traditional portrait, except it's interactive, Chan says.

Zhang said the company has been creating digital replicas for more than 1,000 customers since March 2023, charging fees ranging from $700 to $1,400 depending on the services purchased. The company plans to release an app-only product soon, allowing users to access avatars on their phones, potentially reducing the cost even further to about $140.

Super Brain will demonstrate an app-only version in which Zhang Zewei's avatar answers his own questions.

Chan said the purpose of his product is therapeutic. If you really miss someone or need comfort during a particular holiday, he says, you can talk to an artificial life form to heal your emotional wounds.

Even if the conversation is largely one-sided, it is in line with strong cultural traditions. During the Qingming Festival in April every year, Chinese people clean their ancestors' graves and burn incense sticks and fake banknotes to tell what happened in this past year. Of course, these conversations were always one-way.

However, this is not true for all Super Brain services. The company also offers deepfake video calls in which office workers and contracted therapists impersonate deceased relatives. Using DeepFace, an open source tool that analyzes facial features, the face of a deceased person is reconstructed in his 3D and replaced with the face of a living person in real-time his filter.

An example of a deepfake video call made by Super Brain in July 2023. The face in the upper right corner is that of the woman's deceased son.

The caller is usually an elderly family member who does not know that a relative has passed away, and the conversation is set up by the family member as a ruse.

Jonathan Yang, who lives in Nanjing and works in the technology industry, paid for the service in September 2023. His uncle died in a construction accident, but the family was reluctant to tell his grandmother, who was 93 and in poor health. They were worried that she would not survive this shocking news.

