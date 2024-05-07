Google's Pixel 8A is here: What's new and what's different – Video





Speaker 1: This is Google's latest budget phone, the Pixel 8. It will be released on May 14th for 4 99. So let me show you how it differs from last year's Pixel 7 A. The biggest differences are the display, design, and of course the processor. The Pixel 8 A runs on Google's tensor G 3 chip. This is the same processor found in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google also said it has made the screen brighter this year compared to the Pixel Seven A, which is a welcome change. [00:00:30] The display was a little too dark on last year's phone. And of course, there are some design changes. Pixel 8 A is part of the Pixel 8 family, so it looks a lot like Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If you look at 7 A and 8 A side by side, you will notice that the corners are much softer than 7 A. Speaker 1: The back has a matte finish that is more similar to the Pixel. Eight and Eight Pro. I personally like this very much.I think it makes the phone feel a little more premium and sophisticated. [00:01:00] There's a slight improvement in terms of build quality compared to the Pixel 7 A's glossy back. But one thing that hasn't changed is that Google uses the same camera sensor that he uses in his Pixel 8 A. It was used on the Pixel 7 last year. But what really struck me is that Google is bringing some of the AI ​​features from his Pixel 8 to the Pixel 8 A. And we'll be seeing some of these features for the first time on A-series phones. One of those features is called Best Take.If you have a large group [00:01:30] In some images, your eyes may be closed, and in others you may look great, but your friend may be looking away from the camera. Speaker 1: The idea behind this feature is that Google uses his AI to combine these images to create one image of him where everyone is actually looking at the camera, and each It means you can actually choose which face you choose for your person. I've tried this several times and of course this isn't a completely new feature. It's on the Pixel 8, so I had plenty of time to play around with it, and you'll notice that you can press and hold. [00:02:00] Look at someone's face and see the different options you can exchange. Additionally, the Pixel Eight A comes with Audio Magic Eraser, a feature that cleans up audio on videos. So if you're shooting a video and there's a distracting sound in the background, Audio Magic Eraser can detect it and erase it. The Pixel 8 A also supports Google's Gemini Nano model, which also works with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and will be available as a developer option in a future update. Speaker 1: What really stands out to me about this is this fact. [00:02:30] Google isn't actually just saving these AI features for its premium phones. We're not trying to use these features as an excuse to get you to buy a more expensive model. The company is also bringing it to cheaper phones. This explains Google's vision for AI in smartphones. The company wants it to be part of the core experience, rather than something niche for some users who might choose the Pro model. I think that's really interesting and also reminds me of Samsung's approach.Speaker 2: Originally Samsung [00:03:00] introduced its own set of AI features, Galaxy ai, in January, but has since extended it to older Galaxy models as well. Otherwise, there are a few other changes to be aware of. One of the biggest points is that the Pixel 8 A supports his 7 years of software updates, so it shouldn't become obsolete anytime soon. This again follows Google's approach with the Pixel 8 series, but again, it's really great to see this trickling down to cheaper models as well.That's what stands out to me so far [00:03:30] Pixel 8 A. I'll talk more about it in more detail once I have time to actually test it out more. In the meantime, check out the full story at cnet.com for more information. Thank you for visiting. See you next time.

