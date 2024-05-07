Generative AI: To innovate or to regulate? It's time to choose – American Legislative Exchange Council





These one federal, one state bills represent the fundamental choices before us. So when it comes to AI policy, should we innovate or regulate?

In his famous 1964 speech, Ronald Reagan warned against allowing a small number of intellectual elites to occupy far-flung capitols. [to] Plan your life better than you can plan it yourself.

Decades ago, in the early days of the commercial Internet, Congress and the Clinton administration followed President Reagan's advice and regulated the then-emerging technology with a light touch. As a result, the United States jumped ahead of other nations on the world stage and became the undisputed world leader in advanced technology for decades.

Today we face new challenges. Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is about to cause a disruption unlike anything seen since the internet itself became widely available in the 1990s and early 2000s. Despite our storied tradition of self-determination and limited government in the digital economy, we are following Europe’s lead in leaving these messy and nuanced AI decisions to government bureaucrats.

Regulators around the world, from the European Commission to the UK Competition and Markets Authority, are increasingly targeting US companies with punitive regulations such as the Digital Markets Act, the Digital Services Act and the EU's new Artificial Intelligence Act. I am.

It is estimated that more than 500 bills focused on artificial intelligence have been introduced across the state and in Congress over the past two years. This staggering number also does not include the numerous state executive orders, local or county-level laws, and other administrative rulemakings designed to research, limit, and regulate the technology.

Innovation: Voluntary standards, regulatory reforms and non-binding tools needed to support the industry

Two of the leading artificial intelligence policy leaders in the U.S. Senate, Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), recently announced a new law called the Future of AI Innovation Act. announced the latest attempt at federal legislation on the subject. While there are aspects of the bill that could be improved, this balanced proposal adheres to ALEC's principles that autonomy and voluntarism are ideal tools for solving new challenges in technology policy. are doing.

The Cantwell-Young bill would continue ongoing research at U.S. institutions such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop voluntary standards, best practices, and testbeds for the development and deployment of AI. become. This voluntary approach avoids burying American innovators in a pile of unnecessary compliance paperwork and avoids calls by so-called AI safety advocates to intentionally slow the pace of advanced AI development. Ru.

NIST launched much of this work in 2020, culminating in the groundbreaking AI Risk Management Framework (RMF), which incorporates substantial feedback from industry, academia, and research groups. Once enacted, the Future of AI Innovation Act will formally establish a new AI Safety Institute within NIST with three specific missions:

We conduct research, evaluation, testing, and support voluntary standards development. Develop voluntary guidance and best practices for the use and development of AI. Collaborate with the private sector, international standards bodies, and multilateral organizations to foster AI innovation and competitiveness.

Frankly, there are some potential pitfalls to creating yet another federal quasi-agency dedicated to AI regulation. One underreported aspect of the AI ​​debate on Capitol Hill is the extent to which government agencies already enjoy existing authority and jurisdiction over AI and automated systems. Many government agencies are already investigating and testing their ability to address today's AI concerns, such as the FCC's recent action invoking a 1990s law to target deepfake robocalls. You can

The new office could be particularly vulnerable to mission creep, especially with a Biden administration eager to expand the government's role in developing emerging technologies. It may be too tempting for federal bureaucrats to bow to pressure from many state and federal legislators to turn the NIST AI RMF's voluntary guidance into a mandatory mandate that stifles innovation.

But compared to other federal proposals that would impose burdensome licensing requirements or strict sector-specific regulations on high-risk AI tools, the Cantwell-Young proposal on paper would require more voluntary standards to protect consumers and better collaboration with industry stakeholders. We prioritize cooperation. Congress should carefully craft the authorization language for the AI ​​Safety Institute to ensure that NIST remains focused on its statutory mission and clearly prevents the agency from exceeding its mandate.

To reduce unnecessary or duplicative regulation, the Cantwell-Young bill also directs the Government Accountability Office to examine regulatory barriers to AI innovation and competitiveness. This is a welcome development that will ensure that the current rules serve their purpose of addressing real instances of consumer harm rather than raising barriers to entry into the market. The report will also examine the potential for AI to improve government services, an area where many state governments, including Texas, are leading the charge.

Regulation: California seeks to clamp down on AI, threatening open source model

Conversely, some Golden State lawmakers are rushing to pass legislation that they say would prevent large-scale AI models from posing serious risks to public safety. To do this, California will establish a mandatory government certification and licensing program through the California Department of Technology's new Frontier Model Division. Under this new regime, AI developers will be required to ensure that the underlying model they are working with does not have or contain dangerous features before they even begin initial training of the model. You need to prove and prove that you are not close. Public beta test.

This means that even though there is a theoretical possibility that AI could be misused by bad actors to commit atrocities, the developers of the underlying AI models will be held accountable and subject to severe civil penalties and, in some cases, courts. This means that the AI ​​may be subject to removal by order. A model that responds to harm, imminent risks and threats to public safety. This can be especially problematic for developers of open source AI models like Metas Llama 3. Metas Llama 3 is designed to open up developer tools and resources outside the walls of one particular company for the benefit of the open source AI community as a whole.

California's proposed law seems to suggest that the industry is not taking safety seriously. But pioneers developing advanced AI models at companies like OpenAI, Meta, Google, Microsoft, and Anthropic are devoting significant resources to integrating risk mitigation and reliability across their platforms and products. I've been spending.

In the case of OpenAI's upcoming generative video tool Sora, the company has voluntarily committed to red team safety testing before rolling it out to the wider public. OpenAI believes that learning from real-world use is a key element in creating and releasing AI systems that become more secure over time, but California's proposed law would make that nearly impossible. It becomes impossible.

It's time to choose

The best thing the government can do to help American entrepreneurs is simply get out of the way. As the initial novelty of the technology with ChatGPT's world debut wears off, this is a make-or-break moment for generative AI. Businesses need to start integrating AI now and prove to the market that real-world applications of AI can improve lives and provide clear value.

What these startups and small businesses have to worry about most is interference from a small intellectual elite in Sacramento or Washington. Choosing to impose onerous regulations on this emerging industry ignores the important research already being done in the private sector to make AI safer, more transparent, and more trustworthy.

Other countries, including the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China, are determined to usurp our pole position in the AI ​​race. Choose to innovate instead, leverage your competitive advantage, and unlock the full potential of AI.

