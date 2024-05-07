Google Pixel 8a hands-on: Three features make this my favorite $499 phone today





Although understated, the Pixel A series of smartphones has always been Google's most exciting lineup for me. There's something interesting about the balancing act that creates a mid-range smartphone. Since its inception, the Pixel A series has set the standard for value for money.

The new Pixel 8a is no different. Once again, Google has delivered a phone that compromises in the most subtle of ways but still has plenty of flagship quality for just $499, the same price as the Pixel 7a. Has Google resolved all my complaints with last year's model? largely. There are still some drawbacks, which I will list below.

But after spending a morning testing and tinkering with the latest Pixel, three standout features convinced us that the Pixel 8a is the budget smartphone to beat in 2024.

1. Flagship tier display Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Displays make or break your smartphone experience, and the Pixel 8a is one of the best I've ever seen from Google. In addition to having nearly symmetrical bezels on all sides and a flat design that makes it easy to apply screen protectors, the 6.1-inch Actua display passed my initial eye test and had vibrant colors. and a sufficient resolution (1080 x 2400) for its size. .

It's an OLED display very similar to last year's Pixel 7a, but with a refresh rate bumped up to 120Hz and peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Both aspects should significantly improve the viewing experience and everyday phone interactions, especially outdoors or in direct sunlight.

Brightness was a big focus for Google's flagship Pixel 8 series last fall, so it's great to see the company sticking to that priority in the downmarket. One thing I would note about the Pixel 8a display is that the 120Hz refresh rate can only be used adaptively. This means you can't force the display to stay at 120Hz all the time. Instead, the Pixel 8a dials down to 60Hz when there's less on-screen animation (like when scrolling through a photo album) or when the battery is low.

2. 7 years of OS updates Kerry Wan/ZDNET

It's no surprise that the Pixel 8a launches with existing AI features like Circle to Search, Audio Eraser, and Gemini. Google credits the device's new Tensor G3 processor for enabling such on-device and cloud-based AI tools, supporting the company's ambitious seven-year update policy. It should also be recognized that there are.

First introduced in the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 8a is also covered by Google's long-term software commitment, meaning the $499 phone will receive the latest operating system upgrades, security patches, and Pixel feature drops from now until 2031. will be applied. This is unprecedented. Especially in the sub-$500 smartphone market, we position the Pixel 8a as the most stable and secure smartphone you can buy in its price range.

To further future-proof the Pixel 8a, Google is now offering a 256GB version that doubles the base storage for users who prefer more local memory space. Previous A-series models only had one storage size, and last year's Pixel 7a had 128GB.

3. Small, colorful cell phones are hard to find Kerry Wan/ZDNET

When I first held the Pixel 8a, two thoughts came to mind. 1) 6.1 inch size makes it very comfortable to take photos and videos. 2) The new “Aloe” color looks more like spearmint gum than slime. Green color as suggested in early renderings. Was I disappointed that I was misunderstood? absolutely. But when I picked up my phone, which had been kept in a plastic case since I first bought it, I realized why manufacturers these days aren't being so adventurous with colors.

On the bright side, Google has opted for a matte-textured back cover in all colors for the Pixel 8a, so you won't see any fingerprints or oil smudges on this year's device. The phone has IP67 dust and water resistance, and the front cover is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3.

Conclusion (for now)

I have more to say about the Pixel 8a, but my first impressions were positive. Processor and display upgrades benefit the day-to-day experience, and seven years of OS updates should keep this phone relevant well into its next decade. It also maintains last year's price range, making this still the best phone under $500.

To achieve that price, Google will have to scale back certain aspects, including the less durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3, slower peak 18W charging speeds, and the dual-camera setup reused from last year's Pixel 7a. It meant that. We'll find out how much this affects the overall experience when we review this phone for a longer time, so stay tuned.

