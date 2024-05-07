Microsoft announces 2024 Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winners





This year's Microsoft Security Excellence Awards traced the evolution of cybersecurity from the 1950s to today. While the event's theme was a celebration of the significant technology advances that have shaped each decade, the primary focus was on Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members who have earned well-deserved recognition for cybersecurity innovation. was among the finalists and winners.

We celebrated the achievements of our partners and highlighted the transformative impact of AI in security. AI is the defining technology of our time, revolutionizing the way we predict, prevent, and respond to threats. Her MISAa coalition, comprised of Microsoft leaders and subject matter experts, independent software vendors (ISVs), managed security service providers (MSSPs) and their members, will play a pivotal role in driving this evolution. Ensuring a more secure digital future for everyone.

Together, we are working to protect organizations around the world from growing cyber threats. We are proud to bring together MISA members and Microsoft security leaders to recognize the top finalists and announce the winners on May 6, 2024, in San Francisco, California, on the first day of RSA Conference 2024 (RSAC). I thought.

We are thrilled to congratulate this year's Microsoft Security Excellence Award winners and thank all the nominees, said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business. Masu. Our community of partners plays a critical role in helping our customers navigate the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. Each of this year's honorees exemplifies true innovation and inspiring dedication to the security mission. We are very proud to work with them in our shared commitment to building a safer world for everyone.

Celebrating innovation and impact

This year, we have streamlined our award categories to focus on achievements that not only redefine the industry, but also significantly advance our collective mission towards a safer, more efficient digital future. did.

We also introduced a new award category, Endpoint Management Trailblazer, to recognize partners' contributions to modernizing endpoint and device management. As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, an organization's security perimeter extends beyond traditional boundaries, making endpoint management more important than ever.

Effective endpoint and device management ensures that all devices connected to your organization's network are continuously monitored and protected, reducing the risk of a breach. This includes not only protecting the devices themselves, but also managing access to networks and data in a way that responds to the dynamic nature of cyber threats.

By spotlighting partners who excel in this space, we help them adopt advanced security measures that meet the needs of the modern workplace, ultimately creating a more secure and resilient digital world for businesses and their stakeholders. We aim to highlight the importance of promoting the environment.

Meet the leaders behind this year's awards

Executives from across Microsoft gathered to recognize and celebrate all award finalists and winners, including:

Security Pioneer: Alim Rayani, Vice President of Security GTM.

Compliance and Privacy Pioneer: Herain Oberoi, General Manager, Data Security, Governance, Compliance and Privacy.

Identity Pioneer: Irina Nechaeva, General Manager, Identity and Network Access. Morgan Webb, Principal Group Manager, Security Customer Experience Engineering.

A pioneer in endpoint management: Dilip Radhakrishnan, General Manager, Microsoft Intune.

Security Customer Champion: Jeffrey York, Vice President of Security Partner Investments and Incentives.

Security Transformer: Ann Choi, General Manager, Commercial Cloud Partner Strategy.

Diversity in Security: Tara Knapp, Director of Security Business Development. Tara Ragan, channel strategy and operations manager at Lighthouse.

Security MSSP of the Year: Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security Business, Microsoft.

Security ISV of the Year: Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security Business, Microsoft.

2024 Security Excellence Award Winners

In line with this year's theme, which focuses on the evolution of cybersecurity, we are excited to shine a spotlight on the critical role of innovative technologies and dedicated individuals in shaping a more secure future. I'm proud. After receiving many impressive award nominations, the jury shortlisted his five nominees in each category, and the winner was determined by the votes of Microsoft and her MISA members . The finalists and winners for each category are:

Security pioneer

We are a proven leader in delivering innovative solutions and services that leverage the full range of Microsoft security products to accelerate our customers' efforts to reduce cybersecurity threats.

BulletproofWinner Atech Cloud BlueVoyant Kovrr Performanta Compliance and Privacy Pioneer

Partners who provide innovative solutions and services and are recognized leaders in driving comprehensive or end-to-end Microsoft compliance or privacy strategies for their customers.

Lighthouse Winner Arch TIS Infotechtion PwC Secure Identity Trailblazer

Our partners, who are leaders in the identity space, have been driving identity initiatives and delivering innovative solutions and services using Microsoft Entra ID.

ThalesWinner InSpark Oxford Computer Group Valence Security Wipro Endpoint Management Trailblazer

A partner with proven expertise to help customers modernize their endpoint and device management regimes while enabling organizations to reduce costs.

Water IT SecurityWinner CGI Insight Senserva Synergy Advisors Security Customer Champion

A partner with a track record of customer obsession and success that goes above and beyond to increase customer impact.

Ascent SolutionsWinner Protiviti PwC Quorum Cyber ​​Tanium Security Changemaker

An individual within a partner organization who has made significant security contributions to the company or the larger security community.

Anna Webb, KochoWinner Adrianna Chen, D3 Security Ricardo Nicolini, Bulletproof Scott Edwards, Summit 7 Tom Boltman, Kovrr Diversity in Security

Partners who are making significant commitments to strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion to better serve security customers and drive change in the industry.

AvanadeWinner Check Point CyberProof a UST Company Entrust Eviden Security MSSP of the Year

MSSP is a powerful integrated company that strongly integrates Microsoft products and ongoing managed security services to deliver the end-to-end Microsoft security stack to our joint customers.

WortellWinner Difenda gluckkanja AG Quorum Cyber ​​Transparency Security ISV of the Year

The ISV is a leading overall company with innovative security solutions that demonstrate growth potential and are integrated with MISA-certified security products.

ContraForceWinner Kovrr Netskope Senserva Silverfort I was ready for the next one

It was a great night bringing together MISA members, Microsoft executives, and future security professionals. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who came to visit us. Congratulations again to all the finalists and winners. In the ever-changing world of cybersecurity, one constant is the way our community comes together to protect and empower our customers. We look forward to seeing what you can accomplish next year.

When you're at RSA Conference, May 6-9, 2024, be sure to stop by Microsoft booth 6044 North Expo. MISA members will showcase their solutions at the MISA Demo Station and Microsoft Theater. We look forward to seeing you at the following theater sessions:

ContraForce and BulletproofHyperautomation for SecOps service management. Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 5:20 PM Pacific Time. Bring context to your incidents with gluckkanja AGMicrosoft Copilotfor Security. Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 5:30 PM PT to 5:50 PM PT. The need for a Kovrr shift-up strategy: Financially quantifying executive cyber risk management decisions. Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 5:20 PM Pacific Time. Darktrace Combine the power of Darktrace and Microsoft Copilot for Security to power your modern SOC. Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 5:30 PM PT to 5:50 PM PT. A real-world story of how Avanade Microsoft Purview Data Protection enabled responsible deployment of Copilot for Microsoft 365. Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time.learn more

Learn more about the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

To learn more about Microsoft security solutions, please visit our website. Bookmark our security blog to stay up to date with experts on security issues. Also, follow us on LinkedIn (Microsoft Security) and X (@MSFTSecurity) for the latest cybersecurity news and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2024/05/07/microsoft-announces-the-2024-microsoft-security-excellence-awards-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

