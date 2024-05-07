Google Pixel 9 rumors: everything we know





There are still a few months left until the Pixel 9 is officially announced, but details about Google's next flagship phone have already leaked online.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, scheduled to launch in October, are rumored to have a new design with flatter edges, similar to the sharp-lined look of the iPhone 15. This would be a departure from the Pixel's rounded aesthetic. On the 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the gentle curves helped hide the overall thickness of the phone.

One of the biggest surprises this year is the rumored Pixel 9 Pro XL. This is his third flagship device, brand new, with a bigger display, bigger battery, and probably a higher price tag to match.

Other changes are said to include a redesigned camera bar. The triple lens array will likely appear in a wide, pill-shaped island instead of spanning the entire width of the phone's back. This update makes sense, bringing the Pixel 9 in line with the design of the Pixel Fold, which is also rumored to be getting a new version in the coming weeks.

However, Google's latest Pixel smartphone is likely to face stiff competition when it launches. The amazing Samsung Galaxy S24 was released earlier this year, and the iPhone 16 is also expected to be released in September. We have compiled all the latest iPhone 16 rumors in a separate article.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are just six months old, but they're impressive smartphones that boast a host of AI-powered camera features made possible by the latest Tensor G3 chip. These AI editing tools, which can magically remove people from photos, are now available on older Pixel devices like the Pixel 7 thanks to Google's cloud-based editing software.

Blue Pixel 8 Pro (Google)

Google Pixel 9 release date

Google typically announces and launches new Pixel flagship smartphones in October of each year, so it's relatively certain that the Pixel 9 will launch around the same time in 2024.

The Pixel 8 smartphone was announced on October 12, 2023, and the Pixel 7 smartphone was first announced on October 6, 2022. Both generations of his Pixel smartphones were announced on Thursday, so it is likely that the Pixel 9 announcement will be on his October 10th or 17th, 2024. October 2024.

For the past two years, Google has also launched its latest Pixel Watch along with its latest smartphones. Although there is no confirmation that a Pixel Watch 3 is in development, it is a reasonable guess that the new wearable will arrive alongside his Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Google also has a mid-generation budget Pixel smartphone called the A series. The Pixel 7a was announced at the Google I/O annual conference last May, and the Pixel 6a was announced the year before that, so it's speculated that Google will announce his Pixel 8a during his Google I/O keynote this year. It has been.

Pixel 8 Pro announced at Made By Google event in October 2023 (AFP, via Getty Images)

Google Pixel 9 price

We can only make an educated guess at the price of the Pixel 9, but last year the prices of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro jumped to $999 and $699. We love looking at the latest models as inflationary pressures in the tech market ease. Pixel smartphones are sticking to their triple-digit price range.

Still, there's reason to believe Google could push the price of the Pro model Pixel past the psychological $1,000 barrier. The tech giant brought the price of the Pixel 8 Pro on par with the iPhone 15 Pro last October, and Apple is rumored to be raising the price of the smartphone soon. If that becomes clear when the iPhone 16 is announced in September, Google is prepared to respond by gradually increasing the prices of its latest Pixel smartphones.

That being said, we also see that Google is sticking to its existing pricing. Google's biggest competitor in Android phones is Samsung, not Apple, and prices for the Korean tech company's Galaxy S24+ start at 999. For the Pixel 9 to have the best chance of luring more users away from Samsung's hugely popular phones, it'll probably stick with the 999. To be part of that plan.

Google Pixel 8 focuses on AI features (Google)

Google Pixel 9 design and display

It appears that accessory maker Thinborne has already obtained examples of its Pixel 9 case on the internet showing the new shape and three models.

Other plausible Pixel 9 leaks come from reliable source Onleaks via Indian tech site MySmartPrice, which details the supposed renders of the latest flagship Pixel smartphone.

A leaked image shows a newly redesigned Pixel 9 with a new flat frame. The Pixel 8 Pro already ditched its lightly curved display in favor of a flat display, but this year's smartphone goes a step further with uniformly flat, clean iPhone-style edges.

According to the leak, the power button and volume rocker are unchanged on the right side of the device, as is the empty left side of the frame. The SIM tray has been moved to the bottom of the phone, sharing space with the speaker grille and USB-C charging port.

According to MySmartPrice, the Pixel 9 Pro will measure 162.7mm x 76.6mm x 8.5mm. Including the camera protrusion, the thickest part of the phone is 12mm. The camera bump will also be redesigned. Rather than spanning the width of the phone's back and blending into the frame, the three camera lenses sit on a pill-shaped camera island that houses a wide-angle lens, a telephoto periscope lens, and a main lens. The hole-punch selfie camera looks largely unchanged from the one on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 9 Pro's display is said to be slightly smaller than last year's smartphone, going from 6.7 inches to 6.5 inches.

Google Pixel 9 specs

The new Tensor G4 chip is almost certain to debut in the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The latest Tensor chipsets are expected to offer better performance than the G3, but it's difficult to quantify how big an improvement will be at this early stage. What is certain is that Google plans to use this new technology to improve the performance of its on-device AI, and this is expected to be a key pillar of its Pixel 9 smartphones.

According to Android Authority, the Pixel 9 series will also feature an upgraded modem for the first time since the Pixel 7. Samsung's new modem should offer increased efficiency, better connectivity and the ability to connect to satellite networks in emergencies.

Pixel 9 is rumored to eliminate the wide camera bar (Photo: Pixel 8) (Google)

Features of Google Pixel 9

Where the Google Pixel series really shines is in the software. However, not much is known about how the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will perform in terms of features. Just like the Pixel 8 launched with Android 14, the Pixel 9 series is expected to launch first with Android 15, the latest version of the Google-backed operating system.

Google has been pushing hard on its AI capabilities, recently relaunching its large-scale language model Bard as Google Gemini. The tech giant has gradually started replacing Google Assistant and some of his Google search features with search results powered by Google Gemini, but the rollout has stalled. As of now, the Gemini app is not officially available in the UK and Europe.

Google is also reportedly working on a product called Pixie to replace Google Assistant on Gemini-powered phones. This AI helper is designed to work on your device instead of waiting for cloud-based results, resulting in faster response times to queries, commands, and questions. Pixie will reportedly look through his Gmail inbox as well as reminders, calendar events, and Google Maps to provide relevant and customized answers.

Android Authority reports that the Pixel 9 may come with an Apple-like emergency SOS feature that will allow users to connect to emergency services using satellite, but the feature may be region-specific. It is highly likely that Mobile network coverage is more extensive in the UK and Europe than in the North American wilderness, so SOS functionality is expected to be limited to the US and Canada at this time.

