Investment in AI will increase, but executive usage will decrease





AI on top: Skepticism or caution?

Are executives pulling back from using personal generative AI tools? Accenture's latest Pulse survey seems to suggest so, with business leaders themselves significantly increasing their personal AI usage. It has been recorded that there has been a decrease in But the rest of the organization remains bullish on his AI investments.

A survey conducted in March found that only 35% of C-suite leaders claim to personally use a generative AI tool at least once a week, compared to 61% just six months ago. It has been decreasing since.

Still, 85% of executives intend to increase their organization's overall investment in generative AI. Only 10% of companies have scaled generative AI at scale, but at least half (50%) believe their organizations will fully scale generative AI across the enterprise within the next 6-12 months.

As the amount of money moving back and forth increases and the risk of relying on machine-generated insights increases, caution has become the watchword. Currently, only 13% of executives are very confident that they have the right data strategy and core digital capabilities to effectively leverage generative AI.

After a period of fascination with and experimentation with generative AI, executives are beginning to realize that with great power comes great responsibility, and that tools like AI require care and understanding. Additionally, recent research supports an inherent tendency for executives to distrust AI-generated artifacts beyond lower-level and administrative tasks. In fact, AI is primarily used for tactical rather than strategic purposes, and finding a consistent long-term AI strategic vision is rare, say Amit Joshi and Michael of IMD Business School in Switzerland.・Wade discovered this in his research two years ago.

When asked to comment on the Corporate Pulse survey, Accenture North America CEO Manish Sharma said executives are aware of two things. One, they need to understand Generational AI themselves, and two, they need to do extensive Generational AI training across their organizations. ”

Sharma continues that business leaders recognize the need for deeper learning through AI. It's time to move beyond testing and focus on your own and your organization's productivity.

After all, skepticism about AI is healthy at this point. Executives have questions, and that's a good thing. “This shows their interest,” Sharma said. “They want to know his ROI, which is good. It shows good stewardship.” They want to understand what it takes to implement it, which is good. That's it. Because the answer is ensuring your business has a strong digital core, which makes your company stronger and able to pivot with each innovation. ”

Does this suggest that generative AI has passed the “genius” stage and is now in the so-called “trough of disillusionment”? Not so, Sharma believes. Generation AI. ” he says. “Using next-generation AI at scale will be diverse, and companies with strong digital cores are advancing quickly. No matter where companies are deploying, all strategies will lead to technology and reinvention. continue.

Sharma added that Accenture, which has 742,000 employees worldwide, is itself actively embracing AI. AI is “transforming the way businesses operate. For example, Microsoft Copilot has made employees more efficient, with 55% saying they have noticed an improvement in the quality of their work. Up to 3 hours per day with Copilot For some, it saves time, allowing people to do more meaningful work more efficiently.

We are moving forward with the adoption of AI at full speed, but keep an eye out for future developments.

