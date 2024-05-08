Improved pause alerts for Google Meet hardware devices





If your Google Meet hardware subscription is paused, you'll see a warning banner in the Google Meet hardware section of your Admin console. Pause warning on device. On-device alerts will be turned on by default and will begin appearing for customers facing an impending outage starting May 29, 2024. To turn off on-device alerts, go to Admin console > Google Meet hardware > Settings > On-device outages. Warnings > Prevent the device from displaying pause warnings on the screen. Checking this box will prevent warnings from appearing on your device for three days before your subscription is paused.

Pause warning on device in GMh management console

Who is affected?

Administrators and end users

Why is it important?

These notifications ensure that administrators are aware of potential subscription or feature changes for Google Meet hardware devices in their domain.

Further details

The “Provisioning Status” column and filter are removed from the device list page.

Introduction Admins: Every time you purchase a Google Meet hardware device, you also purchase and assign a software license to that device. The license enables your device to work with the Google Meet service and access device management tools in the Google Admin console. For more information about licensing, please visit our Help Center. End users: If a pause warning occurs on a device, a warning will be displayed to the people in that room until the device is paused until he is 3 days away.

On-device pause warning for GMh devices

Deployment Pace Availability This update affects all Google Workspace customers using Meet hardware devices.resource

