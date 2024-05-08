Indiana Tech's Zollner Center renovation aims to foster industry partnerships





This winter, Indiana Tech's Zollner Engineering Center completed a major transformation with an extensive renovation that not only revitalized its physical space, but also brought about significant changes in its engagement with industry partnerships. .

The Zollner Engineering Center's history dates back to 1958, when it was first known as the Dana Science Building. The west wing of the center is still there today. Thanks to a generous gift from the Fred Zollner Foundation, the building underwent a major expansion and renovation in his 2002 year, effectively doubling its size. This was the beginning of what is now known as the Zollner Engineering Center.

The Zollner Center features state-of-the-art laboratory space and state-of-the-art equipment to facilitate research, product development, and prototyping projects across a variety of disciplines. At the time, Indiana Tech was a university focused solely on: degree in engineering. Decades later, the school now has three of his colleges: Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Science, College of Arts and Sciences, and College of Business. Currently, 1,500 students attend the main campus and an additional 4,000 students are learning online.

The project took approximately two and a half years to complete and culminated in the construction of a state-of-the-art facility of more than 70,000 square feet. The project was funded by approximately $22 million in investments from the university, augmented by generous donations from alumni and organizations such as the Don Wood Foundation and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The revamped center includes state-of-the-art laboratories, high-tech classrooms, and collaborative spaces designed to foster innovation and creativity. Other notable additions include automation and robotics laboratories, biomedical engineering laboratories, and specialized facilities such as microbiology, forensics, and organic chemistry.

Additionally, the expanded space opens the door to new programs in STEM fields, from certificate programs in additive manufacturing and battery management systems to the newly introduced master's degree in cybersecurity. In particular, Indiana Tech is proud of its Cyber ​​Warriors, a respected cyber defense team that has won numerous honors, including his 10th straight victory and his 17th overall championship in the Indiana State University Cyber ​​Defense Competition. I am.

Recent expansions and renovations underscore Indiana Tech's mission to solidify its position as Northeast Indiana's premier engineering hub.

The revitalized Zollner Center serves as a catalyst for collaboration between Indiana Tech and area businesses, organizations, and entrepreneurs. Equipped with state-of-the-art lab space and state-of-the-art equipment, the center facilitates research, product development and prototyping projects across a variety of disciplines. This comprehensive approach transcends traditional disciplinary boundaries and fosters interdisciplinary collaboration that addresses the evolving needs of the region's industry.

In line with this vision, Indiana Tech launched the Northeast Indiana Engineering Center (NICE), a pioneering initiative aimed at bridging the gap between academia and industry. NICE acts as a conduit to coordinate university resources (students, faculty, facilities) with the demands of regional partners.

Looking to the future, Indiana Tech's goals will go beyond engineering to encompass all aspects of its academic services. The University is focused on attracting, developing and retaining talent, and aims to establish itself as the go-to resource for industry partners seeking skilled professionals to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

Equipped with state-of-the-art lab space and state-of-the-art equipment, the Zollner Center facilitates research, product development, and prototyping projects across a variety of disciplines. “Indiana Tech University is proud to be a part of this partnership,” said Brian Engelhart, vice president of marketing and communications at Indiana Tech. Indiana Tech is experiencing increased demand from corporate partners seeking assistance with their talent acquisition and development needs.

“Our students gain real-world, hands-on experience working on important projects for innovative companies. For companies and entrepreneurs, we have access to facilities and R&D services that make a difference to the bottom line. ,” says Engelhart. “The local economy here in Northeast Indiana benefits from both of those things.”

