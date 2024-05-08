Google increases trade-in value for old smartphone Pixel 8a





Google just launched the Pixel 8a and is offering some devices for free with trade-ins through the Google Store. If you're upgrading from a previous Pixel A-series device, Google is also offering a pretty decent trade-in deal with the Pixel 8a.

Trade-in offers have become one of the key ways to upgrade your smartphone over the past few years, and the Pixel 8a is no exception. Google says buyers can get up to $500 off the Pixel 8a and get the device free with selected deals. Values ​​vary, but the highest value is, of course, the iPhone. iPhone 14 Pro Max will set you back $499 regardless of storage option.

The best value in the Google Store is on high-end devices, but there are some pretty solid values ​​on past Pixel A-series devices as well.

The Pixel 7a will get you $200 back, and the Pixel 6a will get you $180 back. These devices often sell for less than $250 on the used market, so Google's offer is a quick and easy way to upgrade.

The Pixel 4a, which no longer receives updates, is also a particularly good deal at $160. Google is also offering $175 for the OnePlus 9 Pro. This is an unexpectedly great offer.

We've compiled some of the major trade-in offers below. These are all based on devices in good condition with the lowest storage options.

Traded in for Pixel 8a on 5/7 Google Pixel 7a$200Google Pixel 6a$180Google Pixel 5a$170Google Pixel 4a$160Google Pixel 3a$110Google Pixel 7$170Google Pixel 6$130Google Pixel 5$120Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max$499Apple iPhone 14 $320 Apple iPhone 13$250Apple iPhone 12$200Apple iPhone 11$160Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation)$150Samsung Galaxy S23$305Samsung Galaxy S22$245Samsung Galaxy S21$186Samsung Galaxy A53$35OnePlus 9 Pro$175OnePlus 10 Pro$50

Oddly enough, Best Buy hasn't started trading in the Pixel 8a yet. Retailers typically offer trade-in offers during pre-orders, but none are available yet. Perhaps that will come later. But in the meantime, Best Buy is offering a $100 gift card for his Pixel 8a and $100 off when you activate it with your carrier. This is definitely the best deal currently available.

Amazon similarly offers a $100 gift card with the device, again with no trade-in.

Google Pixel 8a will start shipping on May 14th. You can read the hands-on here.

Pixel details:

