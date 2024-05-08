NEC X invests in public safety startup Multitude Insight: Press Release





Tokyo, May 8, 2024 – Palo Alto, California – May 7, 2024 – NEC X, a Silicon Valley-based innovation accelerator and venture studio backed by global IT leader NEC, today announced , announced a new investment in Multitude Insights. Innovative AI-powered solutions enhance collaboration between law enforcement and first responders, enabling faster case resolution.

Additionally, Multitude Insights joins Elev X from NEC X. The Boost program provides a unique and customizable combination of capital, strategic partnerships, and integration with NEC's broader technology ecosystem to support ambitious startups on the verge of significant scale-up.

Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC They have a deep understanding of the intricacies of law enforcement and public safety.” Combined with NEC's technological capabilities, we will be able to drive important and meaningful innovations together, and we are committed to supporting their success. ”

Matthew White, co-founder and CEO of Multitude Insights, said: “Working with NEC “This is a unique opportunity to strengthen the security of the world.” “We look forward to a productive and lasting partnership with NEC as our company continues to grow.”

Founded by Matthew White, an MIT and Harvard graduate, former naval officer and ethics coach, and Akihiko Izu, an experienced Japanese lawyer and human rights activist, Multitude Insights uses AI and natural language processing to We have developed the Bulletin (BLTN) platform to intelligently monitor and analyze data across jurisdictions in real-time using NLP. This allows law enforcement agencies to easily share information and collaborate through a unified intelligence network from anywhere in the United States. The platform facilitates the investigation and analysis of related crimes and enables seamless communication between agencies after completing the necessary formalities, thereby addressing the critical challenges of information sharing and fragmented data faced by U.S. law enforcement. Address time-sensitive challenges.

BLTN provides more accurate information, better collaboration, and more efficient and successful case resolution.

“Joining Elev '' said Akihiko Izu, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Multitude Insights. “NEC’s valuable expertise will significantly strengthen our efforts as we collectively advance innovations to improve community safety.”

“We are pleased to welcome Multitude Insights to the NEC , and perfectly complements NEC's commitment to technology capabilities,” said Eugene Le Roux, Senior Vice President. Digital Government, NEC Corporation of America. “BLTN has the potential to revolutionize not only local police departments, but also law enforcement globally.”

