Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro: What's the difference?





The Pixel 8 family now includes the $499 Pixel 8a, joining the $699 Pixel 8 and $999 Pixel 8 Pro. Although there are notable differences in price, these phones actually have a lot in common, so deciding which one is right for you can be confusing.

We tested the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. We haven't had a chance to review the Pixel 8a yet, but it's available for pre-order now and will be in stores on May 14th. We'll have a full review of the Pixel 8a once it's released, so be sure to check back. But until then, you can compare all three phones on paper to understand the most important differences between them.

price and storage

The Pixel 8 lineup is priced from $499 to $1,399. Pixel 8a is the most affordable option. It costs $499 for 128GB of storage and $559 for 256GB. Going up in price, the Pixel 8 will cost $699 for 128GB and $759 for 256GB. Pixel 8 Pro is available in four configurations: 128GB for $999, 256GB for $1,059, 512GB for $1,179, or 1TB for $1,399. If you just need 256 GB of storage, there are plenty of options, but if you want more than that, you'll need to move up to the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 Pro (Credit: Eric Zeman)

As for color options, Mint (green) is a Google exclusive color for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but only for models with 128GB of storage. The Aloe (bright green) finish on the 128GB Pixel 8a is not available on other versions. Otherwise, the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 Pro are available in Bay (blue), Obsidian (black), or Porcelain (grayish), while the Pixel 8 is available in Hazel (dark greyish), Obsidian, or Rose. (pink). Please note that the amount of storage will limit your color selection.

screen and size

The Pixel 8 Pro has the largest 6.7-inch screen in the range, but the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch display is slightly larger than the Pixel 8a's 6.1-inch panel.

There are other differences as well. Both Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8a feature adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1 to 120Hz to preserve battery life and make animations look fluid. The Pixel 8's screen refresh rate ranges from 60Hz to 120Hz, making it a little less efficient.

The Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 have the same resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels, but the Pixel 8a has a slightly higher pixel density of 430ppi (compared to 424ppi on the Pixel 8). Pixel 8 Pro has a resolution of 2,992 x 1,344 pixels and a density of 489ppi. Fine details should be clearly visible on any screen. When it comes to brightness, the Pixel 8 Pro has up to 2,400 nits, while the Pixel 8 and 8a both have up to 2,000 nits. In our tests, we found that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro were bright enough to be used in direct sunlight. So the Pixel 8a should work as well.

Left to right: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8 Pro (Credit: Google)

The Pixel 8 has the second largest screen of this trio, but it's also the smallest and lightest at 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches (HWD) and 6.6 ounces. The Pixel 8a is very similar in size, but is slightly taller, wider, and heavier at 6.0 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches and 6.8 ounces. At 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.4 inches and 7.5 ounces, the Pixel 8 Pro is the largest and heaviest of the bunch. The Pixel 8 and 8a are easy to carry, but the Pixel 8 Pro requires a larger pocket.

Tensor G3 for All

All three Pixel 8 smartphones use Google's Tensor G3 system-on-chip (SoC) and feature a Titan M2 security coprocessor. The Tensor series has not fared well in traditional benchmarks compared to Qualcomm's offerings, but it is designed to handle natural language processing and AI tasks rather than perform well in synthetic tests. In real-world usage, I have never experienced any performance issues with Tensor G3.

(Credit: Google)

The Pixel 8a and 8 both have 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM. This extra RAM could be the reason why the Pixel 8 Pro outperformed the Pixel 8 in our benchmarks.

In a battery rundown test streaming HD video at maximum brightness, the Pixel 8 lasted 10 hours and 20 minutes, while the Pixel 8 Pro died after 9 hours and 5 minutes. I haven't tested the Pixel 8a yet, but his similarly sized Pixel 7a lasted 13 hours and 25 minutes. For reference, the Pixel 8a's 4,492mAh cell is slightly larger than the Pixel 7a's 4,385mAh cell.

Battery charging speed varies by model. The Pixel 8 Pro can be charged at up to 30W, the Pixel 8 can run at up to 27W, and the Pixel 8a can be charged at up to 18W. When it comes to wireless charging, the Pixel 8 Pro, 8, and 8a top out at 23W, 18W, and 12W, respectively.

camera and imaging

Google's Pixel smartphones have a reputation for producing great images through a combination of superior hardware and software, and we don't think the 8a will deviate too much from that ideal.

The Pixel 8a uses the same main sensor as the 7a, a 64MP imager with f/1.89 aperture, optical image stabilization (OIS), and up to 8x Super Res Zoom (Google's software-assisted digital zoom). There's also a 13MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. The front camera runs at 13MP and has a field of view equivalent to 96.5 degrees.

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro use a 50MP main camera with f/1.68 aperture and OIS, but the Pixel 8 has a single-zone laser detection autofocus (LDAF) system, while the Pixel The 8 Pro uses a multi-zone LDAF sensor. . Each also has the same 10.5MP front-facing camera with a 95-degree field of view.

Pixel 8 Pro (Credit: Eric Zeman)

The two differ in that they are ultra-wide-angle cameras. The Pixel 8 has a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, while the Pixel 8 Pro uses a 48MP ultra-wide lens with an f/1.95 aperture. Unlike the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, the Pixel 8 Pro features a third rear camera, a 48MP f/2.8 telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and up to 30x super resolution zoom. Masu.

What you can do with your photos and videos depends on the phone you get. Google offers some advanced software tools specifically for the Pixel 8 Pro, including Night Sight Video, Pro Controls, and Video Boost. However, all three handsets get Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Magic Editor features, which allow you to remix audio in videos, retouch group photos, and move and resize objects, respectively. I can. These three options are not available at all on the Pixel 7 series.

Editor's picks

Audio Eraser Interface (Credit: Google)

If you want all the features of Google Camera software, the Pixel 8 Pro is the way to go. If you don't mind a few minor details, the Pixel 8 and 8a are great options. Some features that first appeared on the Pixel 8 Pro, such as the AI ​​chatbot Gemini, eventually made it to the Pixel 8 and 8a, but there's no guarantee the same will happen with image tools.

Durability, connectivity and software

In terms of durability, the Pixel 8 Pro uses the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 panel, which prevents scratches and damage when dropped on surfaces such as concrete. The Pixel 8, on the other hand, uses the older Gorilla Glass Victus material, and the Pixel 8a still uses the older Gorilla Glass 3. Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are IP68 rated, but the Pixel 8a's specs are his IP67. They all have equally good dust resistance, but the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have slightly better water resistance.

Pixel 8 (Credit: Eric Zeman)

Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro support the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard, but the 8a comes with Wi-Fi 6E. All three pixels support sub-6GHz 5G (including C-band) and mmWave 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

The only unique feature is that the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a thermometer that can measure the temperature of objects and people, which other devices do not have. If you want, you can save these measurements to your Fitbit profile.

All three phones will receive seven years of OS updates, feature removals, and security updates. This is the longest contract for a non-Samsung Android device. They all currently run Android 14, although the exact time frame varies slightly depending on launch date.

Which Pixel 8 is the best?

Now that you know all the differences between Pixel smartphones, it's time to choose the one that's best for you. Until we can review the Pixel 8a and provide final buying advice, here are some general tips to keep in mind.

If you want access to Google's AI features for a minimal amount of money and don't expect to need 256 GB of storage, get the Pixel 8a.

If you want the best variety of features in the most compact package, get the Pixel 8.

If you want the biggest smartphone with the most features (including a telephoto camera), you don't mind paying top dollar. Get the Pixel 8 Pro.

We'll be publishing a full review of the Pixel 8a soon, so stay tuned for more coverage. In the meantime, be sure to check out our roundup of the best phones overall.

