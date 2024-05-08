USDA seeks members for Federal Advisory Committee on Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production





WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking nominations for four positions on the Federal Advisory Committee on Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production. USDA will accept nominations from May 7, 2024 to July 7, 2024. The 12-member commission, which first convened in March 2022, is part of USDA's efforts to increase support for urban agriculture and innovative production. As USDA works to promote urban agriculture and the economic opportunities it provides to cities across the country, committee members provide input on policy development and help identify barriers to urban agriculture.

The Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Committee has already submitted more than a dozen recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture and continues to provide direct feedback to the Department on how to better serve growers and communities, the Department of Agriculture said. said Terry Cosby, director of the department's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). ), which oversees USDA's Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production. These new members will provide valuable input on innovative production, higher education, supply chains, and urban agriculture to guide our programs and policies.

Committee members include representatives from urban and innovative agricultural production, higher education or extension programs, nonprofit organizations, business and economic development, supply chain, and finance. Last year, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack appointed four new members to the commission, replacing those whose terms had expired. The last public meeting of the committee was held in April 2024.

Recommendation

USDA seeks nominations from individuals representing a wide range of expertise. Candidates are invited for her four positions below.

One agricultural producer or farmer using innovative technology. One of his representatives represents a higher education institution or extension program. Individuals with supply chain experience (may include individuals with food aggregators, food wholesalers, food hubs, or direct-to-consumer market experience). Her one individual represents relevant experience in urban, indoor, and other emerging agricultural production practices.

Individuals wishing to join membership must submit a nomination package that includes:

A completed background disclosure form (Form AD-755) signed by the candidate. A brief summary explaining the candidate's interest in one or more vacancies. Contains unique qualifications that correspond to the membership structure and criteria listed above. A resume that describes the candidate's background, experience, and education. Nominee's recent publications related to expanding support for urban agriculture or innovative production (optional). Letter of approval (optional).

Nomination packages must be submitted by email to [email protected] or postmarked by July 7, 2024. If sent by mail, the package should be addressed to USDA NRCS, Attn: Brian Guse, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Room 4083, Washington, DC. 20250. Interested individuals or organizations may nominate qualified individuals for membership, including self-nominations. For special accommodations, please contact Markus Holliday at [email protected]. Please refer to the Federal Register Notice for additional details.

For more information

The Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production was created by the 2018 Farm Bill. Led by NRCS, we work in collaboration with numerous USDA agencies that support urban agriculture and innovative production. This committee is part of USDA's broader investments in urban agriculture and innovative production. Other initiatives include:

Investing $9.1 million in urban agriculture and innovative production competition grants in FY2023. People's celebrates collaborative gardens across the country and around the world that benefit communities by growing fresh, healthy food and using sustainable practices and offerings to support resilient local food systems. – Manage garden initiatives. Approximately $11.5 million will be invested in a cooperative agreement to develop and test strategies for planning and implementing municipal composting and food waste reduction plans in fiscal year 2023. Investing $40 million made possible by President Biden's American Rescue Plan into partnerships with community-based organizations. Conduct outreach, education, and technical assistance to support urban producers. Invest in risk management education to expand crop insurance coverage among cities and innovative producers. Organizes his 27 FSA City-County Committees to make important decisions about how FSA agricultural programs are managed locally. Urban farmers participating in USDA programs in selected areas are encouraged to participate by nominating and voting for county board members. Establish 17 new urban service centers staffed by FSA and NRCS personnel to help urban producers access agricultural loans, conservation, disaster assistance, and risk management programs. In partnership with the Vermont Law and Agricultural and Food Systems Graduate Center, we will develop resources to help producers understand and address local policies.

For more information, visit www.usda.gov/urban. For additional resources available to producers, download the Urban Agriculture Overview brochure or visit www.farmers.gov/urban.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans in so many positive ways every day. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Agriculture will promote more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, and access to safe, healthy, and nutritious food in all communities. Secure access, build new markets, and secure income streams for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices, and make historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capacity across America. We are committed to ensuring equity across the Department by doing more, removing systemic barriers, and building a more representative workforce. For more information, visit usda.gov.

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/news/usda-seeks-members-for-federal-advisory-committee-for-urban-agriculture-and-innovative-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos