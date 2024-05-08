Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: The biggest upgrades





Google is known for producing some of the best budget phones in the industry. Perhaps this is why you want to know which phone is better to buy: Google Pixel 8a or Pixel 7a.

The new Pixel 8a includes a brighter display, new chip, and a host of software upgrades, adding more luxury to Google's budget phone range while keeping the price stable. However, the 8a and Pixel 7a have a lot in common, which means you should probably save your money and buy last year's budget he Pixel instead.

Since the Pixel 8a was just announced, we haven't had ample opportunity to compare it to the Pixel 7a. However, we are here to help you understand the differences between these phones with our practical experience and a complete list of specifications.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Specs Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 8a Pixel 7a Starting price £499/$499 £449/$499 Display 6.1-inch Actua OLED (2400 x 1080) 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) Refresh rate 120Hz/ 60Hz 90Hz/60Hz Rear camera 64MP main (f/1.89), 13MP (f/2.2) 64MP main (f/1.89), 13MP (f/2.2) Front camera 13MP (f/2.2) 13MP (f/2.2) Chipset Tensor G3 Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB Battery 4,492 mAh 4,385 mAh Charging 18W Wired, Qi Wireless 18W Wired, Qi Wireless Size 6.0 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches 6 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches Weight 6.8 oz 6.8 oz Dustproof/waterproof IP6 7 IP67 Colors Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain Charcoal, Sea, Snow, Coral (Google Store Exclusive) Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Pricing and Availability

Google will take pre-orders for the Pixel 8a starting May 7th, and it will be in stores starting May 14th. It costs $499/£499 to buy, the same price as the Pixel 7a at launch in the US, but more expensive in the UK. Alternatively, you can pay $559/£559 for the 256GB edition. This is an option not available on previous Pixel A-series smartphones. US pricing for the 256GB option is not yet available.

The Pixel 7a will launch in May 2023 and is currently on sale at a discounted price of £329. We'll probably start seeing even bigger discounts elsewhere, but it's great to see Google continue to keep it as an officially approved option.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Design and display

Both the new and old models of the Pixel a series have the same 6.1-inch display size and FHD resolution, but if you dig a little deeper, you'll find a few upgrades to the new models. The Pixel 8a has the same Actua display technology as the Pixel 8, and its screen is 40% brighter at peak than his Pixel 7a. Also, the minimum refresh rate is now a smoother 120Hz instead of 90Hz, but the minimum is 60Hz.

pixel 8a. (Image credit: Future)

Looking beyond the screen, the Pixel 8a features rounded corners, similar to the Pixel 8 series, and unlike the Pixel 7a. Also, the back panel has been replaced with a matte textured back panel rather than the old glossy one, meaning there are fewer fingerprints spoiling the look. your phone. But when you look at the basic shape, the central front camera cutout, and the rear camera bar, you can see that these two devices are very related.

pixel 8a. (Image credit: Future)

Both phones offer the same durability specifications. Google is particular about its Gorilla Glass 3 display and IP67 dust and water resistance, and while there is room for improvement, it's still a reasonable level for a phone at this price.

pixel 7a. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The last thing we'll discuss in this section is color options. The Pixel 8a comes in Aloe Green, Bay Blue, Obsidian Black, and Porcelain White. There are quite a few similarities with the Sea Blue, Charcoal Black, and Snow White colors offered on the Pixel 7a, but some users may be disappointed that there's no sequel to his Coral Orange Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Camera

The old and new Pixel a smartphones share the same cameras, with a 64MP main unit and a 13MP ultrawide unit on the back and a 13MP camera on the front. We can't compare the two phones against each other yet, but we suspect the differences you'll find if you compare the photos directly are limited.

4 colors for Pixel 8a. (Image credit: Future)

That being said, Google has equipped the Pixel 8a with Real Tone coloring for videos, something never seen before on a Pixel. Real Tone is Google's system for ensuring that all skin tones are accurately represented in images, so adding Real Tone to your video recordings is a natural next step. There is no doubt that this will be provided as a software update for other flagship Pixels in the future, but it is quite unclear whether it will be provided to the Pixel 7a.

Similarly, the Pixel 8a debuts an upgraded version of Guided Frame across all cameras. It's a Pixel-specific accessibility tool that helps visually impaired people assemble photos, and previously focused on selfies. But now it can also be used with the rear camera, allowing it to detect people, pets, and food and redirect the camera accordingly.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Performance

The Pixel 8a is equipped with Tensor G3, which is expected to be a chip upgrade from the Pixel 7a's Tensor G2. Tensor G3 is believed to be downtuned from the version found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but it should still be more powerful and efficient than the previous generation.

pixel 7a. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The two Pixels in this comparison use the same 8GB RAM capacity, and both come with 128GB by default. However, the Pixel 8a now offers a 256GB option. This is good news for users who tend to quickly fill up their phones with apps and photos.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: battery and charging

Google hasn't made any charging upgrades when moving from Pixel 7a to Pixel 8a. Both these phones feature 18W wired charging and Qi wireless charging support. Neither are particularly fast, but provide plenty of power for your phone.

The Pixel 8a has a battery capacity of 4,492 mAh, up from 4,385 mAh in the Pixel 7a. I hope that means longer battery life for the 8a, but we won't know until we take the phone to the lab.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Software and special features

While it started running on Android 13, the Pixel 7a now runs Android 14 out of the box, as does the Pixel 8. This includes Best Take, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser photo manipulation, Audio Magic Eraser for videos, Call Assist package of features to fend off spammers and stay on hold, and make quick calls with ease. You'll have access to many of the same features, including Live Translate. Interlingual communication.

pixel 8a. (Image credit: Future)

However, the Pixel 8a is even better. The Google Circle to Search feature, first introduced on the Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24, has been added to make it easier to search for things you find in your social media feeds and photos.

For AI fans, Google has promised that the Pixel 8a will be compatible with Gemini Nano after a future Feature Drop update. This is unusual for a phone at this price point, and could end up being a great gateway device for experimenting with on-device AI.

pixel 7a. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

What's more, Google is promising the Pixel 8a the same seven years of full software updates as the Pixel 8 series, so these features are just the beginning. That's two years longer than the Pixel 7a was guaranteed at launch. This is unprecedented for a phone at this price point, and the longer you use it without upgrading, the more valuable it becomes.

Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a: Outlook

Overall, the Pixel 8a is clearly an upgrade over the Pixel 7a, but you won't know how much until you try the phone properly.

The Pixel 8a looks better in display brightness, performance, battery life, and breadth and longevity of software features, all at the same (or only slightly higher) price as last year. However, the underlying camera hardware, display size and resolution, charging standards, and basic size/design remain unchanged, so perhaps the new discounted Pixel 7a will be more cost-effective for some users, especially It can be a highly effective choice.

