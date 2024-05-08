Google Pixel 8a launched at Rs 52,999: price, specifications, design and other details of the latest addition to the 'most affordable' Pixel smartphone series





Google has launched its latest Pixel a series smartphone, Google Pixel 8a in India. Google Pixel 8a is the latest addition to the company's A-series lineup. Pixel 'a' series is the company's affordable Pixel series. Google Pixel 8a is the successor to his Pixel 7a, released in May 2023. This is the first time that Google will launch its Pixel device without an announcement event. Google Pixel 'a' series devices are typically announced at the company's annual developer event Google I/O. The 2024 edition of Google I/O is scheduled to take place from May 14th to 16th. Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 8a start today (May 9th), and sales will start on his May 14th. Indian consumers can pre-order his Pixel 8a on his Flipkart starting tonight (May 9th) from 9:30 PM IST. The sale will officially start on May 14th at 6:30am IST. The price of the phone starts at Rs 52,999 for the 128GB version and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB version. Google Pixel 8a Launch and Bank Offer* Bank Offer of Rs 4,000 and 12 Months Free EMI on Select Bank Cards* Exchange Bonus of Rs 9,000* on Select Smartphone Models Booking Benefits: During Booking Period You can always buy Pixel Buds A-Series for Rs 999 along with purchasing Pixel 8a. Google Pixel 8a Specifications Google Pixel 8a is powered by the powerful Google Tensor G3 chip. The all-new Pixel 8a features an Actua display that's said to be 40% brighter than the Google Pixel 7a's display, ensuring superior visibility even in bright sunlight. The phone supports 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. Pixel 8a is powered by Google Tensor G3 chip and has Titan M2 security chip for added security. The phone comes with 7 years of software support, including security updates and Android OS upgrades. Google Pixel 8a Colors and Design The Pixel 8a comes in four color options: limited edition Aloe and Bay, and classic favorites Obsidian and Porcelain. Featuring a sleek design with rounded edges, a matte back and a polished aluminum frame, this phone exudes a premium look. Google claims the Pixe 8a is its toughest A-series phone yet. Google Pixel 8a Camera The Pixel 8a boasts a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There's a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and group video calls. Powered by the Tensor G3 chip, the Pixel 8a is packed with AI-powered tools that it claims can make your photos and videos even more beautiful. The three biggest AI-powered features of the Google Pixel 8a camera are: Best Take: Ensure you get the perfect group shot. Choose the expression that works best for everyone. Magic Eraser: Easily remove unwanted objects and distractions from your photos with just a few taps. Audio Magic Eraser: Remove background noise such as wind and crowds, bringing clear and crisp audio to your videos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/mobiles-tabs/google-pixel-8a-launched-at-rs-52999-price-specs-design-and-other-details-of-the-latest-addition-to-most-affordable-pixel-phone-series/articleshow/109925780.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos