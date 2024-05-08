Get a free $100 gift card when you pre-order a Google Pixel 8a on Amazon or Best Buy





Shortly after Google announced its latest smartphone, both Amazon and Best Buy swooped in with deals to convince you to buy from either. The Pixel 8a is currently available for pre-order in Google's stores, but if you purchase it through Amazon, you'll receive a $100 physical Amazon gift card once the phone ships. Purchases through Best Buy will give you a $100 gift card to the store, plus his one-month membership in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Either way, the new phones will ship on May 14th, the same day as Google's I/O developer conference.

Sam Rutherford of Engadget

Get a free $100 gift card when you buy a new Google Pixel 8a smartphone from Amazon. When you purchase from Best Buy, you'll receive a $100 gift card to use at retailers and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

$499 on Amazon

At both Amazon and Best Buy, this offer applies to the 128GB model in any of four colorways, including the new Aloe shade. The larger 256GB model, the first A-series Pixel smartphone, costs $559 and includes a $100 gift card, but only when ordered through Obsidian.

What's new in this latest generation of Google's most affordable smartphone is that the screen is now a bit brighter and smoother, thanks to higher peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is slightly larger compared to his Pixel 7a, and software improvements should increase battery life. The camera array is the same as the previous generation, but with the addition of some of Google's AI tricks like Best Take and Magic Editor, you should be able to get more out of what the lens captures.

Engadget's Sam Rutherford had a chance to check out the new Pixel 8a ahead of its release, and while a full review is yet to come, he says the new device is “once again becoming the midrange Android phone to beat.” Ta. If a $100 gift card is a good deal, now might be a good time to pre-order. According to Amazon, this deal will last until May 19th, or while supplies last, so if you want to wait for our opinion, you may have some time.

