



Bellevue, Washington, May 7, 2024

Latest news: Google Pixel 8a is here and will be available at T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) online and in stores on Tuesday, May 14th. It is only at Uncarrier that a customer can truly get the most out of his Google's latest smartphone. Get incredible value with T-Mobile's Go5G and Go5G Business plans, plus lightning-fast speeds thanks to T-Mobile's 5G network with standalone 4-carrier aggregation. New and existing customers can also choose from a range of offers to win a new Pixel 8a for free.

Get a free Google Pixel 8a when you add a line to most plans, including all Go5G plans (24 months of bill credits, excluding tax) Get a free Google Pixel 8a when you trade in an eligible device (24 months) on all Go5G plans Free Google Pixel 8a (when you add a line and trade in your eligible device with Business Unlimited Select) (24 months of device credits before tax)

Why it matters: With Google Pixel 8a, T-Mobile customers get the latest Google AI features, a wireless plan packed with free extras, and a world-leading 5G network that they can't get anywhere else. You get a no-compromise experience. Plus, when you switch to T-Mobile, you get great benefits on our most popular Go5G plan, saving your family at least $50 per month compared to other providers.

Unparalleled Value: All T-Mobile's Go5G plans are packed with industry-leading value, and when you add a free season-long subscription to Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and MLB TV. , get up to $400 worth of free subscriptions per year. In addition, customers can enjoy free onboard Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, Scam Shield protection, T-Mobile Tuesday and other exclusive deals and giveaways every week. All of this is just using T-Mobile and you don't have to pay more. Magenta Status: Only non-carrier customers can receive his VIP treatment with Magenta Status, offering premium deals and experiences like no other. This includes big brands like Hilton, Hertz, and Dollar. If you do the math, the Magenta status benefit alone is worth $1,500 a year, which is dollars that go back into your pocket just by being a customer. Major 5G networks: Pixel 8a will be turbocharged on America's major 5G networks. The only network with 4x 5G standalone. – Carrier aggregation feature for up to 90% faster uplink speeds than Pixel 7a. With enhanced video live streaming, video calling, and gaming, the whole family can experience next-level connectivity for all their entertainment needs. Latest and greatest features: Pixel 8a touts industry-leading Google AI features to deliver a smarter, more convenient smartphone. Capture your content and edit like a pro using popular Pixel features like Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser. You also get access to the latest productivity and safety features like Google's Circle to Search, Assistant Summarize, and Crash Detection. Value-packed business plans: T-Mobile business customers also receive many premium benefits to help you focus on business from virtually anywhere while saving money, including over $400 in annual travel benefits. . Plus, you get access to business solutions like Microsoft 365 on Us and secure Wi-Fi.

Target audience: New and existing customers, including business customers looking for an affordable and feature-packed mobile phone.

More: Pixel 8a is available at Obsidian, Porcelain and Bay for $20.84 per month for 24 months ($0 discount, regular retail price: $499.99) with credit check on T-Mobiles' interest-free equipment installment plan.

For more information on all Google Pixel devices from T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information about T-Mobile for Business offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/offers/google-pixel-deals.

To learn how T-Mobile customers can save on all plans compared to AT&T and Verizon, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/resources/how-to-join-us .

Follow @TMobileNews (previously known as Twitter) on X to get the latest company news.

# # #

Limited time offer; subject to change. To continue with any remaining billing credits, please contact us before canceling your account. Or, your credit will be suspended and the balance on the required financial agreement will expire (e.g. Google Pixel 8a 128GB for $499.99). Tax levied on the pre-credit price at the time of sale. Trade-in (e.g., Samsung GS9) required for eligible credits, services, and trade-in offers. If you canceled your line within the last 90 days, you may need to reactivate your line first. There is a $35 device connection fee at time of sale. Up to $499.99 via bill credit. You must be active and in good standing to receive credit. Allow two billing cycles. Up to 4 discount devices/accounts. May not be combined with some offers or discounts. Best Streaming Bundle: Receive Hulu (with ads), Netflix Standard (with ads), and Apple TV+ while staying in good standing with eligible Go5G Next lines. If available, claim your MLB.TV subscription on T-Mobile Tuesdays. Additional terms and conditions apply. For more information, visit T-Mobile.com/streaming. Family discount: New customers with 3-line T-Mobile Go5G Plus including Netflix and AppleTV ($150/month) and comparable wireless + streaming service from AT&T or Verizon ($200/month or more). Price includes 3rd line free with monthly billing credit. Your credit will stop if you cancel your line.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged uncarrier with advanced 4G LTE and an innovative nationwide 5G network that provides reliable connectivity for everyone . T-Mobiles customers rely on our unparalleled combination of value and quality, our unwavering commitment to providing the best possible service experience, and the disruption that drives competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. has benefited from the undisputed driving force of . Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile provides services through subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Sprint. For more information, please visit https://www.t-mobile.com.

