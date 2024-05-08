Thinnest iPad Pro ever, M4 chip, iPad Air, big price cut





Apple's special event turned out to be the biggest single-day change to the iPad lineup. Four new iPads have been released, one model has been discontinued, and one model has been significantly reduced in price. And the next-generation processor, the M4, debuted not in his Mac but in the iPad Pro. Here's something new.

iPad Pro 2024.

apple

During the approximately 40-minute keynote speech, Apple announced a completely different lineup from the iPad series. Only the tablet, his iPad mini, was left untouched.

Forbes Apple iPhone 16 new design and performance upgrades revealed in leak By David Phelan iPad price cuts and cancellations

The 9th generation iPad is the last model to feature Touch ID on the front glass. He retired on Tuesday. The 10th generation model was significantly more expensive when it was released in fall 2022. Now, its price has dropped $100 to $349, making it a pretty attractive price for a full-screen tablet with a 10.9-inch display.

iPad Air comes in four new colors.

Apple iPad Air

In contrast, the new iPad Air has a slightly larger 11-inch screen than before, adding a second screen size never seen before at 13 inches. The previous Air had an Apple M1 chip, but that has been upgraded to the M2, the same processor found in the latest iMacs.

iPad Air price cut

Pricing for the new 11-inch iPad Air in the U.S. starts at $599, the same price as the previous model with a 10.9-inch screen. But the new device not only has a slightly larger and faster screen, but also doubles the entry storage level from 64 GB to 128 GB.

But there's even better news for UK customers. The previous price of 669 has been reduced to 599.

The larger iPad Air with a 13-inch screen and 128GB of storage costs from $799,799 in the UK

The ultra-slim iPad Pro.

Apple iPad Pro with M4 processor

The new iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. Both offer new sleek designs that are incredibly thin (5.3 mm and 5.1 mm thick, respectively). Not only is the iPad Pro the thinnest iPad ever, it's also the thinnest Apple product ever. It's thinner than the iPod nano.

Both have OLED screens, and not just OLED, but also something called tandem OLED. Tandem OLED uses two displays in one to increase brightness, which is perhaps the weak point of OLED.

Oh, and the processor is an all-new model Apple M4 chip. This goes beyond the conventional wisdom of equipping it with an M3. But AI is coming, and Apple says his M4 chip will make the iPad AI-enabled. You might have been hoping for the next generation of Apple silicon to come to your Mac. This shows just how serious Apple is about both the iPad and AI.

Apple iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro

The new keyboard accessory comes in two sizes ($299 and $349), but is only compatible with iPad Pro. It offers a keyboard much closer to the great experience of MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

And the new Apple Pencil Pro ($129) includes, as expected, a new squeeze feature and a rolling feature that changes the direction of your brush strokes.

All new products will be launched next week.

