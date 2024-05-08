OpenAI is preparing a search product “Perplexity” to rival Google





OPENAI is developing a ChatGPT feature that allows people to search the web and cite sources in results, potentially competing directly with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and artificial intelligence (AI) search startup Perplexity, according to people familiar with the matter. That's what it means.

The feature allows users to ask questions on ChatGPT and receive answers using detailed information from around the web, citing sources such as Wikipedia entries and blog posts, said the people, who asked not to be identified. That's what it means. His one version of the product also uses images, where relevant, along with written answers to questions. For example, if a user asks ChatGPT how to replace a doorknob, the results could include a diagram to explain the task, the sources said.

The Information reported on a search product in development in February. Details about how the product works were not previously reported. OpenAI declined to comment.

OpenAI is under tremendous pressure to extend the capabilities of its best-known product as more rivals displace chatbots and search proves to be a key area of ​​interest for the AI ​​industry. I am. Perplexity gained popularity by offering an AI-powered search engine with an emphasis on accuracy and citations, reaching a valuation of his $1 billion USD. Google is also rushing to rethink its core search experience around AI, and is expected to reveal its latest plans for its Gemini AI model at its annual I/O event next week.

There has been a lot of speculation on social media about OpenAI's search plans. Some users of X, formerly known as Twitter, recently pointed to the existence of the web page search.chatgpt.com as an indication that the search functionality may be coming from his OpenAI. Did. Visiting that URL will result in a “Not Found” message in small print on the page, but over the weekend it will temporarily reroute you to his chatgpt.com, the official website where users can interact with the chatbot. I did.

Such functionality would be an extension of what OpenAI currently offers to some users. ChatGPT can automatically retrieve search results for certain queries online, such as the current weather in San Francisco, but this feature is currently limited to users who have paid for the chatbot. In some cases, this option also provides a citation. However, there may be problems with this product. When asked on Sunday (May 5), what did President Biden do this weekend? He said he was in Delaware. Although accurate, it quotes a news article from 2023.bloomberg

