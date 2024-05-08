Apple announces 2024 Pride Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch in India: Check price, features, and more





Apple announced the 2024 Pride Collection, which includes Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop wallpapers for iPhone, iPhone, and Apple Watch. Users also get new themed watch faces for Apple Watch. For the first time, the tech giant is allowing users to customize their wallpapers to display a spectrum of colors that represent the vibrancy and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the company, the new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop evokes the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community with a vibrant fluorescent design inspired by multiple Pride flags and features a laser-etched lug that reads PRIDE 2024. is.

Black and brown represent Black, Hispanic, and Latinx communities, as well as communities affected by HIV/AIDS, while pink, light blue, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Apple says its new Pride Radiance watch faces and wallpapers for iOS and iPadOS bring bold, iconic colors to your Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad. True to the official statement, “Showing hope, strength, and fellowship to the LGBTQ+ community,” the beams of light shine against a dark background and overlap, representing the eternal impact of LGBTQ+ activism and its role in illuminating the path for LGBTQ+ people. . Greater equality for future generations.

On iPhone and iPad, colored lights express pride and movement when users unlock their devices. The new Pride Radiance watch face and wallpaper for iPhone and iPad will be available on watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5.

Apple Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch: India price, availability

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop will be available for purchase on Apple's official website starting May 22nd. The price is Rs 9,500.

This loop is available in 41 mm and 45 mm size options and is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 and later.

Pride Radiance watch faces and iPhone and iPad wallpapers will be available soon for watchOS 10.5, iOS 17.5, and iPadOS 17.5.

