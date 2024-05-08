Google Wallet app launched in India: what is it and how is it different from Google Pay?





Google has launched a digital wallet application 'Google Wallet' in India. This application allows users to securely store personal information such as loyalty cards, transit passes, IDs, etc. However, the company is adamant that the launch of Google Wallet will not affect his already popular UPI application, Google Pay.

How is Google Wallet different from Google Pay?

According to the FAQ on the Google Wallet website, Google Wallet is a secure and private digital wallet that gives users quick access to payment cards, passes, tickets, keys, and IDs that they share on the app.

Google Pay, on the other hand, is a way for users to manage their money and finances. The application allows users to send money to friends and family, earn rewards, find offers from their favorite merchants, and gain insights into their spending habits, the blog post said. I am.

Meanwhile, while talking about the launch of Google Wallet in India, Ram Papatla, Google's general and India engineering lead for Android, said, “Google Pay is not going anywhere. Google Pay will continue to be our primary payment app. Google Wallet is tailored specifically for non-financial users.” Payment use case”

How do I use Google Wallet in India?

The Google Wallet app comes pre-installed on all Pixel smartphones in India. Non-Pixel users can visit the Play Store to download a digital wallet and use it to save their card details. However, the Mountain View, Calif.-based company said the Google Wallet app will not be coming to wearables.

To launch the new app, Google announced that it has partnered with PVR INOX, Flipkart, Air India, Shoppers Stop, Ixigo, and more.

History of Google Wallet:

The Google Wallet application was first released in 2011 and was integrated with the Android Pay application in 2018 to create Google Pay. However, Google has launched another application exclusively for his UPI payments called Google Tez, which was also later rebranded to Google Pay.

This basically means that there are two Google Pay applications, one for India and one for the rest of the world. But in 2022, Google changed the name of its global Google Pay application to Google Wallet.

Published: May 8, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

