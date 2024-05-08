Space Sustainability Conference opens with 1.8 million attendees for technological innovation





New funding from the UK Space Agency is supporting technology that will help satellites measure changing coastlines, estimate biomass levels, predict weather forecasts and manufacture medicines in space.

The 1.8 million injection, split across nine separate projects, marks the final stage of the agency's Enabling Technology Program (ETP), which aims to boost UK organizations with promising technologies to support the delivery of new space capabilities. This is to conclude.

The funding will be announced on the opening day of the UK's first In-Orbit Services and Manufacturing (IOSM) conference at Harwell Science Campus.

IOSM is an important new technology that supports space sustainability by enabling in-flight spacecraft repairs and adjustments. It also opens up new possibilities for building essential products on Earth, such as semiconductors, more efficiently in a microgravity environment.

Andrew Griffiths MP, Minister for Space, Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, said:

From more accurate weather forecasts to large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing, ambitious UK space teams from Strathclyde to Surrey are developing pioneering solutions in space to improve life on Earth.

This 1.8 million government fund will keep space sustainable and deliver more important discoveries for years to come, while growing the economy through new innovations.

The IOSM conference is an opportunity for the UK sector to showcase its work to make space activities more sustainable. The UK Space Agency has launched an IOSM initiative, including an appeal for funding for the next stage of the UK's National Active Debris Removal (ADR) mission, to de-risk technology developed in two mission studies led by Astroscale and Clearspace. We are planning to launch a new package of initiatives.

The UK Space Agency is also supporting a new research study into the size and health of the IOSM market, the UK's current capabilities, and a project to assess the potential impact of satellites burning up in Earth's atmosphere, known as ablation. was awarded to the University of Southampton. . This follows the recent announcement of a 2 million unit upgrade to the Satellite Applications Catapult's IOSM facility at Westcott to support UK companies in testing and demonstrating new innovations.

Enabling Technology Program (ETP)

The ETP project announced today includes research from the University of Derby to develop materials joining methods for use in the space environment, which could help assemble large-scale space structures in orbit, and the above amount. Includes research by Messium to enhance the algorithms and images needed to estimate . Milled organic matter with a special focus on wheat.

Another project by Newcastle's Northumbria University will develop a personalized tourniquet system for astronaut blood flow training, while Frontier Space Technologies will manufacture high-value pharmaceuticals and scientific materials. They plan to take the next step with the creation of Space Lab, a small laboratory in a box. .

Dr Paul Bate, Director General of the UK Space Agency, said:

From using satellite observations to get a clearer picture of how the Earth is changing, to harnessing the very environment in orbit to more efficiently develop critical technology products, is at the heart of how we plan for a safer and more sustainable future on our planet. .

For nearly two years, our Enabling Technologies Program has been helping scientists and engineers in universities, businesses, and research institutions advance tomorrow's technologies, harnessing the power of the universe to improve everyone's lives. It demonstrates the UK Space Agency's commitment to improving

Launched in September 2022 in partnership with the UKRI Science and Technology Facilities Council, the 8.6 million program has already supported 41 emerging and disruptive technologies that are driving growth in the UK's space sector.

The Enabling Technologies program is part of the National Space Innovation Program (NSIP) and is offered as an NSIP Kick Starter.

PROJECT ARGANS (250,000) GLOBAL COASTLINE CAPACITY

Earth observation satellite application project. It aims to map global coastline trends and enable accurate coastline generation, especially for regions of the world where geospatial information is limited. Potential uses include climate change monitoring and coastal management planning.

University of Derby (150,000) ASTRIA Computer Research in Manufacturing, Assembly and Materials

Application and development of material bonding methods (transient liquid phase diffusion bonding) in the space environment. It can be applied to concepts such as the assembly of large space structures and vehicle re-entry.

Mecium (120,000) Wheat biomass estimation device

An Earth observation satellite application project that uses research-driven algorithms and hyperspectral imagery to estimate terrestrial biomass from remote locations in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

Ultima Forma Ltd (120,000) Electroformed Modular Q-Band Waveguide Assemblies

In collaboration with Airbus Defense and Space, we developed an electroformed Q&V band modular waveguide. Waveguides are an important technology in communications, directing energy in specific directions. Electroforming involves the growth of metals by electrolytic transfer of ions and has the potential to be a cost-effective manufacturing and development technique.

ICL (250,000) Space application of nitrogen-vacancy magnetometer in diamond

A partnership with the University of Warwick has developed a magnetometer using diamond's nitrogen vacancy centers that could provide a competitive alternative to traditional fluxgate sensors. A magnetometer is a device used to measure magnetic fields, and its applications range from planetary science missions to weather forecasting on Earth.

University of Surrey Surrey Space Center (250,000) Enabling very low orbit: air-breathing electric propulsion spacecraft

Development of a spacecraft platform capable of flight in very low altitude orbit. Advance air-breathing electric propulsion concepts through aerodynamic analysis for use in propulsion testing, orbital dynamics simulation, Earth observation, telecommunications, and climate monitoring.

Northumbria University Newcastle (140,000) Personalized tourniquet system for spaceflight technology

Development of a personal tourniquet system for spaceflight. This is an important technology for implementing countermeasures against blood flow restriction exercise in space during manned spaceflight in low Earth orbit and beyond.

University of Strathclyde (250,000) Tunable Radiation Hardened (AlGa)2O3 UVC Photodetector

Development and demonstration of space compatibility of a new type of semiconductor to replace current silicon-based UVC photodetectors.

Frontier Space Technologies Ltd (250,000) – SpaceLab microgravity laboratory fluidics, electrical connectivity, and biocompatibility upgrade research

Development of fluid transfer and biological material characterization testing for SpaceLab, a small, autonomous lab-in-a-box designed for manufacturing high-value products in orbit. Applications include pharmaceutical, bioscience, and materials science.

