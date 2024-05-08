Get an AI-powered Google phone at an unbeatable price.





Google AI makes your job even easier

Pixel 8a lets you cross more items off your to-do list faster and easier. Features designed to save you time so you can spend more time doing what really matters.

A good example of this is the Circle to Search feature. This feature is designed to help you find the information you're looking for without changing your applications. It saves time, right? When you see an image, text, or video on your screen that interests you, simply circle it, doodle it with your finger, or tap it for more information. Similarly, Pixel 8a Call Assistant includes AI-assisted features such as call screening, Direct My Call, Wait for Me, and Clear Calls.

Do you have any travel plans? Maps will help you create the perfect itinerary while discovering hidden gems along the way. Immersive views are perfect for immersing yourself in a location that is part of your visit through virtual exploration before actually going there. Once you arrive at your destination, the lens opens another window to the world. For example, you can take photos of historical places and learn their secrets, or instantly translate restaurant menus.

At the same time, Google Pixel's At a Glance widget puts important information on your lock screen that lets you see upcoming events, weather, commute updates, or reminders of things you're interested in without unlocking your phone. Display directly.

Pixel 8a also comes with audio emojis, making calls more expressive and engaging than before. With audio emojis, just tap the emoji to trigger audio reactions and visual effects. Try using the applause emoji to praise a job well done, or the laughing emoji after telling your best joke.

A new level of security

Security is a top priority on Pixel devices. Like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 8a smartphone is equipped with the cutting-edge Tensor G3 chip, making it the fastest and most secure Pixel A-series smartphone we've ever created. Get extra protection against threats with the Titan M2 certified security chip and built-in VPN.

With future security in mind, Pixel 8a comes with 7 years of software support, including security and Android updates. And of course, there will be regular updates with new features and improvements.

In the words of Elena Sánchez, Country Lead for Devices and Services Partnerships for Spain and Portugal, the Pixel 8a goes far beyond the list of specs. Our goal is to deliver great experiences powered by Google AI. Smarter features, truly affordable prices, and bold, innovative designs. A phone that changes the rules of the game. This is a great addition to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phone lineup, offering even more choice to Spanish consumers.

Pixel 8a is priced from 549 and available for pre-order today. As part of the launch promotion, eligible Pixel 8a purchases are made between May 7, 2024 (1:01 a.m. CET) and June 4, 2024 (12:59 a.m. CET). Those who have delivered their old smartphones will receive a discount of 150 on top of the price of the delivered phone.

If you're looking to stock up on the Pixel range, the Pixel Tablet is now available in Spain and can be pre-ordered from today for 499 (without charging base with speaker). Our Pixel Tablet is now more versatile than ever, including for personal and home use. Home will be accessible thanks to additional features such as Circle to Search that will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Both the Pixel 8a and Pixel Tablet devices will be available for purchase starting May 14th through the Google Store and reseller channels.

