This iOS 17 feature makes your iPhone more secure





While Apple is gearing up to introduce new features to iPhones with the release of iOS 17.5, the tech giant has brought new security features to all iPhones with the release of iOS 17.3. This new feature is called 'Stolen Device Protection' and is intended to protect your data if your phone is stolen or falls into the wrong hands.

According to Apple, Stolen Device Protection helps protect your account and personal information if your iPhone is stolen. This is an optional feature, but Apple recommends everyone turn it on.

Here's how to enable stolen device protection and what you need to know about the new security features.

Read more: How to make iPhone stolen device protection more effective

How to turn on stolen device protection

When you update your iPhone, a message appears asking if you want to turn on stolen device protection. If you didn't see this screen or planned to see it later, here's how to enable the security feature.

1. Open Settings. 2. Tap Face ID & Passcode. 3. Scroll down the menu until you see “Stolen Device Protection.”

If this feature is already enabled, you'll see “On” next to Stolen Device Protection. If it says “Off,” tap “Turn Protection On” just below “Stolen Device Protection.”

Read more: How to increase protection for stolen devices

What you need to know about stolen device protection

Stolen Device Protection adds an extra layer of security to your iPhone.

Jaap Ariens/Nurfoto/Getty Images

As CNET's David Lumb reports, Stolen Device Protection requires users to enter biometric information at least once to access some sensitive settings and information when they are away from home or other familiar locations. be.

Here are some of the things that Apple says you'll need to enter biometric information to change or access when you're in a strange location.

Using passwords or passkeys stored in your keychain. Using payment methods saved in Safari that autofill. Turn off lost mode. Erase all content and settings on your iPhone. Apply for a new Apple Card. Apple Card virtual number display. Savings actions in your wallet, such as initiating certain Apple Cash receipts and transfers. Set up your new device using your iPhone.

This feature also uses a new mechanism called security delay when changing some settings. If you try to change these settings when you're in an unfamiliar location, Stolen Device Protection requires you to enter your biometric information twice. Once at first and again after an hour. According to Apple, if you arrive at your usual location while waiting for a security delay to end, your device may prematurely end the delay.

Here are some of the things Apple says Security Delay protects against:

Turn off stolen device protection. Change your Apple ID password. Sign out of your Apple ID. Update your Apple ID account security settings, including adding or removing trusted devices. Add or remove Face ID or Touch ID information. Change your iPhone passcode. Reset. All iPhone settings. Turn off Search.

You can still make purchases with Apple Pay even if Stolen Device Protection is turned on.

Budrul Cukurt/SOPA/LightRocket/Getty Images

Stolen device protection only protects some settings, so you must take steps to protect other information. For example, Apple points out that stolen device protection doesn't completely protect your finances because you can still use your iPhone passcode to make purchases with Apple Pay. Stolen Device Protection is an optional feature and doesn't protect everything on your phone, but Apple still recommends everyone turn it on.

For more information about stolen device protection, see How to improve stolen device protection on your iPhone. Check out other features included in iOS 17.4 and the iOS 17 Cheat Sheet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/this-ios-17-feature-gives-your-iphone-a-security-boost/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos