Russo Brothers Studio AGBO is all about technology





AGBO is moving towards AI – at least in part, it sounds like.

The Russo brothers' independent studio announced Wednesday the creation of a new innovation division that will combine AGBO's “physical and virtual production capabilities.” The studio's engineers will “build unique creative tools for storytellers, driving innovation and cost efficiency in creating content across a variety of platforms,” ​​a press release said. These tools are used in development, production, and post-production.

When contacted by IndieWire, an AGBO spokesperson declined to say how much of these tools will be AI or generative AI. The use of AI in Hollywood is considered a sacrilege by some and an efficient use of technology by others. The truth is that both are possible. AI has been a major, or at least the most public issue, in contract negotiations between guilds and studios.

Jake Aust (The Office, The Gray Man), AGBO's chief innovation officer, will lead the innovation division's three areas: production technology, immersive technology, and creative.

Aust's bosses, Joe and Anthony Russo, have produced two Avengers movies, two Captain America movies, Cherry and Netflix's The Gray Man, to name a few projects. He has directed films such as “You, Me and Dupree.'' Aust's direct reports and their biographies provided by AGBO are listed below.

Glenn Derry, President of Production Engineering

One of Hollywood's leading technology innovators, Derry has long practiced cutting-edge tools at the forefront of modern filmmaking. Derry introduced the concept of 'virtual production' to the film and gaming industries as his technology chief architect of films such as 'Avatar', 'The Jungle Book', 'Real Steel' and 'Minority Report'. did. As President of Production Technology, Derry will further develop and expand AGBO's virtual production pipeline to enhance artists' storytelling capabilities and optimize production economics across media.

Josh Andersen, President of Immersive Technology

Mr. Andersen joins AGBO from Epic Games, where he served as lead programmer and visionary leader for game development. At Epic, where he worked for more than a decade, Andersen directed the development of his blockbuster video game series such as “Fortnite,'' “Shadow Complex,'' and “Infinity Blade,'' and metagames where he designed and innovative Mobile contributed to a key success factor for his game. Andersen's Immersive technology team is fully integrated within his AGBO to support the presentation of assets across a variety of media.

Ryan McNeely and John Cranston, Creative Directors

As co-founders of the cutting-edge virtual production studio VisualCreatures, McNeely and Cranston have extensive experience working with well-known companies such as Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Allstate, Apple, and Epic Games. In 2023, VisualCreatures was acquired by his AGBO, resulting in a natural synergy between the creator-driven ethos of both companies. As creative directors, McNeely and Cranston will work together to expand the boundaries of artist-driven storytelling using cutting-edge technology.

Gray Man (2022). (L-R) Ryan Gosling as Sixx and Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen.

And now we have all the quotes we need:

“Through working closely with Ryan, John, and Josh at Epic Games over the years, I have witnessed the dedication and ingenuity they bring to every project. It fulfills AGBO’s long-term ambition to develop IP in-house from the ground up,” said AGBO Partner Donald Mustard. “Together, we are building a dynamic, silo-free pipeline designed to seamlessly share assets across representations that exist in different media and different narratives. This is a pivotal turning point in our evolution as a company.”

“Jake, Glenn, Josh, and the entire Innovation team will lead the strategic evolution of our brand. We bring expertise from the front lines of the industry,” said AGBO Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Ottostott. She describes AGBO's transformational focus on “integrating production innovation, immersive technology, and new tools to foster creative breakthroughs and unlock practical efficiencies in universe building and storytelling.” It underpins the central pillars of our approach.”

“At AGBO, we pride ourselves on ignoring industry norms, pushing the boundaries of traditional production, and delivering great entertainment across media platforms,” said Aust. “Our innovation team, with some of the sharpest minds in the industry, is leading AGBO into an exciting new era of large-scale space storytelling, taking full advantage of the most sophisticated technology tools available to help artists We will enable us to reach new creative heights and provide even more meaningful opportunities for fans to explore, play and live our worldbuilding. ”

