Morgan Stanley's 5 long-term investment ideas





A “long shot” is more than just an investment opportunity. A bold and potentially transformative strategy where high tech meets big bets. Think about treating diseases, controlling DNA, and 3D printing organs. This is where longevity and technological innovation intersect, and the benefits could change the world, not to mention fatten your wallet.

Identifying these pioneers is not an easy task. However, Morgan Stanley believes that understanding the adoption and innovation cycle of these technologies can give investors an advantage. Here are his five cutting-edge longevity innovations that Morgan Stanley believes could be the next big advancement in technology, and how you can capitalize on their success.

Top 10 potential candidates for Morgan Stanley. Source: Morgan Stanley Longshot #1: Diabetes (Diabetes and Obesity)

Diabetes, a combination of diabetes and obesity, is a global health crisis that affects more than 650 million adults, placing a huge burden on health systems and driving up mortality rates around the world. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for innovative treatments.

Please enter GLP-1 drug. They work by mimicking natural hormones that help regulate blood sugar levels and appetite. These drugs not only help you lose weight, but also tackle related problems such as diabetes and heart disease. Although developers face high costs and risks of failure in developing and testing these drugs, widespread demand means the market for these drugs will swell to more than $105 billion by 2030. This means that it is expected. Morgan Stanley ranks it as the greatest opportunity opportunity due to the blend of these drugs. Strong academic research, venture capital interest, huge market potential and investment potential.

Companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are leading the way in developing GLP-1 therapies that effectively tackle both obesity and diabetes, providing a direct route to investors. For more opportunities, check out the latest insights on this topic here.

Longshot #2: Drug discovery with AI

It typically takes more than $1 billion and 10 years to bring a single new drug treatment to market, and the success rate of clinical trials leading to approval is only about 10%.

By using algorithms to predict how drugs will interact with the body, AI-driven drug discovery can significantly reduce development time and costs, shortening current schedules by approximately 75% and reducing It may increase the success rate of clinical trials. Early-stage technologies may not yet be well-proven in practical, real-world applications, and there are significant financial and regulatory hurdles to overcome. But Morgan Stanley is praising AI-Drug Discovery for its massive venture funding and potential to disrupt the $50 billion medical market.

For investors, this represents an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of innovative technologies that are redefining key markets. Publicly traded companies such as Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Evotec, and Exscientia PLC are directly working on AI-powered drug discovery. Additionally, Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle are playing a critical supporting role by providing robust data storage, management, and AI capabilities that are essential to this space. We've also included some additional biopharmaceutical recommendations here.

Longshot #3: Smart Chemotherapy and Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Traditional chemotherapy is often imprecise. Smart chemotherapy and ADCs offer a transformative leap forward in cancer treatment by directly targeting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells, thereby reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes .

These treatments use antibodies linked to powerful drugs. The antibodies guide the drug to cancer cells, where it is released and destroys the cancer cell. This targeted approach allows for higher doses of chemotherapy with fewer side effects, potentially revolutionizing the treatment of hard-to-treat cancers. Additionally, although venture capital funding remains low and the development process is complex and expensive, Morgan Stanley appreciates the opportunity as the total addressable market could reach approximately $140 billion. I am.

Publicly traded companies such as Seagen, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, ADC Therapeutics, and AbbVie are investing heavily in ADC development.

Longshot #4: DNA synthesis and biosecurity

Hunger affects 828 million people worldwide and adverse drug reactions are the fourth to sixth leading cause of death worldwide. These statistics highlight the urgent need for innovative solutions in agriculture and healthcare. DNA synthesis and biofoundries simplify the way we create and modify living things. This technology allows scientists to quickly and accurately design DNA, the building blocks of life, in the lab.

For one thing, this would allow plants to be engineered to resist disease and create more food reserves to combat famine. This technology also means we can reduce the risk of side effects and develop safer and more effective medicines. By speeding up this process and reducing costs, DNA synthesis opens new possibilities not only in health and food, but also in creating environmentally friendly products. Despite its potential, DNA synthesis faces significant hurdles, including complex ethical issues associated with genetic manipulation, a strict regulatory environment that can slow innovation, and the need for advanced biosecurity measures to prevent misuse. facing. Still, the market for these technologies is growing rapidly and is expected to reach approximately $58 billion by 2025, making it one of the most important investment opportunities in the technology sector.

Ginkgo uses biofoundries to engineer microorganisms that can produce everything from flavors to food ingredients. Thermo Fisher offers a variety of laboratory equipment and services, including those used for DNA synthesis and genetic analysis. The company should also benefit indirectly through the supply of essential technologies and tools used in synthetic biology. Competition in the broader synthetic biology industry includes Codexis, WuXi Biologics, and AbCellera.

Longshot #5: Psychedelic

Mental health disorders are becoming increasingly prevalent, with more than 970 million people worldwide suffering from a mental or substance use disorder. However, current treatments have limited efficacy and often have significant side effects.

Psychedelics could disrupt the current mental health drug market as they offer an innovative approach to treating neuropsychiatric disorders and can significantly improve symptoms such as depression, PTSD, and anxiety after just a few doses There is a gender. Investing in psychedelics is complicated by regulatory hurdles, public perception issues, and the early stages of many underlying research programs. That said, early clinical results are promising, and their growing acceptance in the medical community has led to increased funding and research into psychedelics. Overall, this is a huge opportunity, but Morgan Stanley points out that the total addressable market may not be as large as other promising markets and is still in its infancy.

Publicly traded companies such as Compass Pathways are pioneers in integrating psychedelics into treatment protocols, providing a route for investors to get directly involved in this emerging field. Indivior, a publicly traded company focused on addiction treatment, is not directly involved in psychedelic treatments, but could potentially benefit from expanding into this emerging field.

So what are the chances?

The potential profits of investing in longshots can be huge, but you must accept high volatility and a high possibility of failure. That's why this strategy isn't for everyone. For example, legendary investor Peter Lynch advises against getting caught up in the long-shot hype, recommending instead focusing on solid companies with clear competitive advantages. . And don't forget, broad indexes like the S&P 500 often include future high flyers anyway.

That said, these are huge themes with huge potential, so if you're looking for a bit of adventure, consider allocating a small portion of your portfolio to these high-risk opportunities. Play mini VC carefully by making sure you have cash you can afford to lose and hedge your bets by spreading your investments across different opportunities and stocks. Most importantly, don't rush. Great investments often come from unexpected sources, and history teaches us that patience pays off. For example, buying Amazon in 2010 or Microsoft in 2014 would still have yielded significant profits. So stay informed, keep learning, and be ready to adapt.

