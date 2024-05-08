3D augmented reality using regular glasses





A prototype of small augmented reality glasses. Through holography and AI, these glasses can display his 3D videos in full color on top of a direct view of the real world. (Image credit: Andrew Broadhead)

Researchers in the emerging field of spatial computing have developed a prototype augmented reality headset that uses holographic imaging to overlay full-color 3D video onto the lenses of what looks like regular glasses. Unlike the bulky headsets of current augmented reality systems, this new approach provides a visually satisfying 3D viewing experience in an attractive form factor that is compact, comfortable, and suitable for all-day wear. Masu.

Our headsets look like everyday glasses to the outside world, but what the wearer sees through the lenses is a rich world overlaid with vibrant, full-color 3D computer images, says electrical engineer Associate Professor and expert in the rapidly emerging field of spatial computing. Wetzstein and a team of engineers introduced their device in a new paper in the journal Nature.

Although currently only a prototype, such technology could be used in anything from gaming and entertainment to training and education, where computed images can enhance or inform the wearer's understanding of the world around them. They say it has the potential to transform the field.

Manu Gopakumar, a doctoral student and co-author in Wetzstein's Stanford Computational Imaging Laboratory, said that surgeons wear these glasses to plan delicate or complex surgeries, and airplane mechanics wear them. You can imagine wearing glasses to learn how to operate a modern jet engine. The paper stated:

New holographic augmented reality system enables more compact 3D displays (Image credit: Andrew Brodhead)

overcome barriers

The new approach overcomes the complex engineering requirements that have previously resulted in ungainly headsets and unsatisfying 3D viewing experiences that leave wearers visually fatigued and, at times, a bit nauseous. This is the first approach to solving the maze.

There are currently no other augmented reality systems that have a similarly compact form factor or match our 3D image quality, said Gang-Yel Lee, a postdoctoral researcher in Stanford University's Computer Imaging Laboratory and co-lead author of the paper. He said he would not.

See more details

Additional information about this advancement is available on this website created by the research team.

To succeed, the researchers combined AI-enhanced holographic imaging and novel nanophotonics device approaches to overcome technical barriers. The first hurdle was that the technology for displaying augmented reality images often requires the use of complex optical systems. With these systems, the user is not actually looking at the real world through the lens of the headset. Instead, a camera mounted on the outside of the headset captures the world in real time and combines that image with a computed image. The resulting blended image is projected stereoscopically to the user's eye.

Users see a digitized approximation of the real world overlaid with the computed image. This is a type of augmented virtual reality, not true augmented reality, Lee explained.

According to Wetzstein, these systems use a magnifying lens between the wearer's eye and the projection screen, which requires minimizing the distance between the eye, lens, and screen, which increases their size. inevitably becomes larger.

Suyoung Choi, a doctoral student in Stanford University's Computational Imaging Lab and co-author of the paper, says these limitations are not only bulky, but also lead to unsatisfactory perceptual realism and, in many cases, visual artifacts. He said it can cause pleasure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.stanford.edu/2024/05/08/3d-augmented-reality-regular-glasses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos