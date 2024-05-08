Psychology professor Dr. Anthony Mancini spearheads resilience research





Dr. Anthony Mancini

Dr. Anthony Mancini, associate professor of psychology at Pace University, has become a leading researcher on trauma and resilience, sharing his insights on NPR's Hidden Brain 2.0 podcast and on Forbes.

Some of your recent research has focused on the relationship between trauma and resilience. Could you briefly explain the research and its results?

My early career focused on people's different responses to traumatic and deeply stressful events. I conducted this research with George Bonanno (Columbia University) and pioneered, if not too far-fetched claims, the application of some new statistical methods to the study of trauma. Essentially, these methods allowed us to separate people into different pain trajectories after a traumatic event. At the time, no one was using these statistical approaches specifically for trauma, but now there are probably thousands of papers using statistical approaches for traumatic events. Masu.

Across all studies, we found that most people (approximately 6080 percent) exhibited resilient response patterns of stable adaptive functioning. This does not mean that they were not affected. It just meant that they could go to work, take care of their children and family, see friends, and live their lives as before. However, we also found that some people suffered more before gradually returning to normal functioning. And a smaller subset showed persistent difficulties that may reflect, for example, post-traumatic stress disorder.

To be clear, we are looking at every sample and every event we examine, including bereavement, military deployments, school shootings, trauma, life-threatening illness, divorce, 9/11, and COVID-19. found that a high proportion of people were resilient. event.

We also received a grant to study the psychological effects of COVID-19. What did this grant mean to you and what were the results of your research?

This grant stems directly from my research on resilience and individual differences. One unexpected finding from this study, which has emerged in several studies, was a pattern of improved function before and after trauma. This was especially evident in my research on the Virgina Polytechnic Institute campus shooting, which at the time was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Because the study measured people before the shooting incident (an unrelated study), they were able to compare how people were doing before and after. Strikingly, approximately 15 percent of participants showed dramatic improvements in their functioning after a mass shooting, and this improvement was attributed to improved social environments (perceived greater support from others and social resources). It was related.

This discovery made me aware of the important element of the social environment in stress responses and developed a theory to explain the psychosocial benefits derived from adversity. This theory asserts that traumatic events may improve functioning if they have a commensurate impact on the social environment and people's willingness to engage and interact with others.

The purpose of the COVID-19 grant is to test several hypotheses from the psychosocial benefits of adversity. This study looks at the broad characteristics of environmental social capital and investigates whether it influences the way people cope with the challenges posed by COVID-19, particularly the economic hardships many people have faced. ing. In a sense, this study simultaneously zooms out to examine the geography of social capital and zooms in to examine individual adjustment. This required a fairly complex data collection scheme involving her 1,600 participants from specific regions of the country, and data is currently being collected. So we don't know yet what we found, but we'll find out next year. stay tuned!

What impact do you hope your research will have?

I think of this in two ways. First, I hope my research reminds people that humans are much more resilient than we think. Secondly, be especially careful about the important nature of our social world, not only friends and family, but also the so-called loose ties that give us a general sense of security, our surrounding environment: neighbors, baristas, shopkeepers, etc. I hope it will inspire you. It helps you manage your own experience. In fact, powerful interventions on psychological functioning can be very difficult to implement, and therefore to detect, because they involve the environment around us and the networks of people with whom we interact. Our ability to trust and cooperate with others has an important influence on our psychology, but they are also underappreciated, especially in this era of increasing polarization and division.

In class, I sometimes use the analogy of trying to merge onto a busy highway. If someone lets you, you're more likely to do the same for others. In contrast, if no one allows us to merge, we are more likely to not cooperate with others. These influences cascade from person to person, and this aspect of human psychology, the extent to which we are embedded in cooperative and reciprocal relationships, influences our ability to live happy and productive lives. I think it will affect. I hope that my research will help shed light on the importance of broader social domains for adaptive functioning.

How are students involved in your research?

Students are also involved to a large extent. I run a lab called the Trauma, Social Processes, and Resilience Lab, which includes undergraduate, master's level, and doctoral students. In our laboratory, we strive to help students understand how active researchers work, and we teach basic research skills such as literature review, data management, data analysis, and dissertation writing. Masu. Almost every year, we produce posters for national conferences, and students often have the opportunity to work on manuscripts for publication. Several students recently co-authored a manuscript that was published earlier this year, and I have another manuscript that is currently being revised and scheduled for publication.

How does your research impact your teaching?

Research is the basis of my education. Because research has trained me to think rigorously and without prejudice. Science is dedicated to discovering truth, but truth is elusive and requires both a clear understanding of causes and a willingness to continually update one's beliefs. In my teaching, I emphasize paying attention to what the data is telling us rather than what we would like to be true, and I provide specific guidance on how to understand causal relationships in the real world. I am teaching. We also emphasize the need to be flexible in our views so that they can change in response to the latest research findings. I will illustrate these points with an example of my own views, updated in response to new research.

How has the Department of Pace and Psychology supported your research?

My department encouraged my research and helped me carve out a space for it. I follow my instincts and am free to explore what interests me. I would venture to say that my colleagues have given me great pride in my research achievements. All of this helped me keep pursuing new ideas.

Do you have any new or upcoming research projects underway?

Yes, in addition to the grant research I am working on, I am very interested in causal inference and am currently using a variety of new techniques to understand the causal relationship between bereavement and hurricanes.

I have found that bereavement tends to increase social behavior, and when it does, it actually reduces pre-loss depression. We also find that hurricane flooding has a causal effect on increased perceptions of assistance, which in turn is causally related to increased likelihood of engaging in prosocial volunteer activities such as cleaning.

Additionally, we would like to better understand how stress enhances social interactions and benefits the functioning of situations that contribute to contact with others and that may inhibit social responses to stress. That's what I think.

