Google launches AI that predicts the behavior of human molecules

Artificial intelligence is giving machines the ability to generate videos, write computer code, and even conduct conversations.

Efforts to understand the human body and fight disease are also accelerating.

On Wednesday, the tech giant's central artificial intelligence laboratory, Google DeepMind, and its sister company Isomorphic Labs launched AlphaFold, an artificial intelligence technology that helps scientists understand the operation of the subtle mechanisms that drive cells in the body. announced a more powerful version of. human body.

An early version of AlphaFold, released in 2020, solved a puzzle that had puzzled scientists for more than 50 years. It was called the protein folding problem.

Proteins are tiny molecules that control the behavior of all living things. These molecules begin as a series of compounds that then twist and fold into three-dimensional shapes that define how they interact with other microscopic mechanisms in the body.

Biologists have spent years, even decades, pinpointing the shape of individual proteins. Then along came AlphaFold. Scientists fed the technology a sequence of amino acids that make up a protein, and within minutes it was able to predict its three-dimensional shape.

A year later, DeepMind made AlphaFold public, and biologists began using it to accelerate drug discovery. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco used this technology to understand the coronavirus and prepare for similar pandemics. Some were struggling to find treatments for malaria and Parkinson's disease.

This type of technology is expected to greatly streamline the development of new drugs and vaccines.

“We can learn a lot more about how the cell's machinery interacts,” said Google DeepMind researcher John Jumper. It will tell you how this works and what happens when you get sick.

The new version of AlphaFold, AlphaFold3, extends the technology beyond protein folding. In addition to predicting the shape of proteins, it can also predict the behavior of other microscopic biological mechanisms, such as DNA, where the body stores genetic information, and RNA, which transfers information from DNA to proteins.

Biology is a dynamic system. Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMinds and founder of his Isomorphic Labs, which also owns Google, says there is a need to understand the interactions between different molecules and structures. This is a step in that direction.

The company provides a website where scientists can use AlphaFold3. Other labs, particularly those at the University of Washington, offer similar technology. In a paper published in the scientific journal Nature on Tuesday, Jumper and his fellow researchers showed that it achieves a level of precision that far exceeds state-of-the-art technology.

Deniz Kabi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tamarind Bio, a startup building technology to accelerate drug discovery, said the technology saves months of laboratory work and enables research that was previously impossible. said that it may be possible. This represents a great promise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/08/technology/google-ai-molecules-alphafold3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos