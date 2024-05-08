Enzymes involved in telomere repair offer new avenues for cancer treatment





A new study led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center shows that an enzyme called PARP1 is involved in repairing telomeres (lengths of DNA that protect the tips of chromosomes), and that this process can be impaired. showed that it could lead to telomere shortening and genome destruction. Instability that can cause cancer.

PARP1's job is genome surveillance. When PARP1 senses DNA breakage or damage, it adds a molecule called ADP-ribose to certain proteins. This acts as a beacon to recruit other proteins that repair the damage. The new findings, published today in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, are the first evidence that PARP1 also acts on telomeric DNA, opening new avenues for understanding and improving PARP1-inhibited cancer treatments.

Although no one thought that ADP-ribosylation in DNA was possible, recent discoveries have challenged this dogma. PARP1 is one of the most important biomedical targets in cancer research, but drugs targeting this enzyme were thought to act only on the protein. Now that we know that PARP1 also modifies DNA, the situation changes because targeting this aspect of PARP1 biology could potentially improve cancer treatment. ”

Dr. Roderick O'Sullivan, Pitt Associate Professor of Molecular Pharmacology and UPMC Hillman Researcher

In normal cells, genomic damage occurs naturally during DNA replication during cell division, and PARP1 plays an important role in correcting these errors. However, healthy cells have other DNA repair pathways that BRCA-deficient cancers can take advantage of. These include many breast and ovarian tumors, which lack the BRCA protein that controls the most effective form of DNA repair, called homologous replication, and therefore rely heavily on PARP1.

“When cancer cells are unable to produce BRCA proteins, they become reliant on repair pathways involving PARP1,” Professor O'Sullivan said. “So when you inhibit PARP1, which is the mechanism of some approved anti-cancer drugs, cancer cells lose their repair pathways and die.”

Scientists discovered PARP1's role in ADP-ribosylation of proteins about 60 years ago, but O'Sullivan and his collaborators, Professor of Pathology at the University of Oxford's Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, a world-renowned specialist in PARP1 researchers had a hunch that there was more to learn about this enzyme and its role within the cell, said Dr. Ivan Aher, a PARP1 researcher.

O'Sullivan and his team, led by Dr. Anne Wondisford, a graduate student in Pitt's Medical Scientist Training Program, first compared normal human cells to cells lacking PARP1. Using a special antibody that binds to ADP-ribose and a telomere-specific probe, they discovered that ADP-ribose binds to telomeric DNA in normal cells, but not in PARP1-deficient cells, suggesting that this enzyme is responsible for ADP-ribosylation of DNA. showed that they were involved.

They then compared normal cells to cells lacking another enzyme called TARG1, which removes ADP-ribose. In the absence of TARG1, ADP-ribose accumulated at telomeres, causing disruption of telomere replication and premature telomere shortening.

To show that these telomere defects are due to modifications of telomere DNA, O'Sullivan and his team took a bacterial enzyme that functions similarly to PARP1 and introduced it into human cells.

“We used a guidance system that told the enzyme to add ADP-ribose only to telomeres and not elsewhere in the genome,” O'Sullivan said. “We found that loading telomeres with ADP-ribose can dramatically compromise telomere integrity and cause cell death within days.”

Dr. O'Sullivan hypothesizes that ADP-ribose affects telomere integrity by disrupting the protective structure called shelterin that protects telomeres, but further research is needed to confirm this. be.

“Targeting PARP1 is a huge success story for cancer treatment, but some patients develop resistance to PARP1 inhibitors,” Professor O'Sullivan said. “We are excited about this study because we discovered something new about the biology of PARP1. It raises a ton of new questions. We're right. It's the beginning of something exciting and there's still a lot to explore. ”

Other authors of the study are Sandra Shams Haynes, Dr. Ragini Bhargava, and Dr. Patricia Opresko, all researchers at Pitt and UPMC. Junyeop Lee and Jaewon Min, both Columbia University Ph.D. Dr Robert Lew and Dr Hilda Pickett, both from the University of Sydney. Dr. Marion Schuller and Dr. Josephine Grolambert of the University of Oxford;

This research is the National Institute of Health (R01CA207209, R01262316, P30CA047904, T32 GM133332, F30 CA278287, R35ES030396 and K22CA245259) We received funds from 0634 and 223). 107), Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (813369), Cancer Research UK (C35050/A22284), Medical Research Future Fund (2007488), and Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BB/R007195/1 and BB/W016613/1).

sauce:

Reference magazines:

Onedisford, Ark., et al. (2024). Deregulation of ADP-ribosylation of DNA impairs telomere replication. Structure of nature and molecular biology. doi.org/10.1038/s41594-024-01279-6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240507/Enzyme-implicated-in-telomere-repair-offers-new-avenues-for-cancer-therapy.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos