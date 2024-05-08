Google DeepMinds' breakthrough AI for protein structures can now model DNA





Google has spent much of the past year building its Gemini chatbot to compete with ChatGPT, pitching it as a versatile AI assistant that can help with digital chores at work and in your personal life. More quietly, the company is working to power more specialized artificial intelligence tools that are already essential to some scientists.

AlphaFold, the software developed by Google's DeepMind AI unit to predict the 3D structure of proteins, has received a major upgrade. It is now possible to model interactions between other biologically important molecules such as DNA, as well as antibodies produced by the immune system and molecules of pathogens. DeepMind added these new features to his AlphaFold 3 by borrowing technology from AI image generators.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis told WIRED ahead of Wednesday's publication of a paper about AlphaFold 3 in the scientific journal Nature that this is a big step forward for us. This is exactly what is needed for drug discovery. We need to see how small molecules bind to drugs, how strongly they bind, and what else they bind to.

AlphaFold 3 can model large molecules such as DNA and RNA that carry the genetic code, as well as smaller entities such as metal ions. Google's research paper says it can predict with high accuracy how these different molecules will interact.

This software was developed by Google DeepMind and Isomorphic labs. Isomorphic labs is a sister company under parent company Alphabet, also led by Hassabis, and is working on AI for biotech. Isomorphic Labs announced in January that it would work on drug development with Eli Lilly and Novartis.

AlphaFold 3 will be freely accessible to outside researchers via the cloud, but DeepMind will not release the software as open source like previous versions of AlphaFold. John Jumper, who leads his Google DeepMind team working on this software, said the software could help him better understand how proteins interact with DNA and function in the body. It states that there is. How do proteins respond to DNA damage? How will they find and repair it? Jumper says. Let him start answering these questions.

Understanding the structure of proteins required painstaking work using electron microscopy and a technique called X-ray crystallography. Several years ago, an academic research group investigated whether deep learning, a technology at the heart of recent advances in AI, could predict the shape of proteins from only their constituent amino acids by learning from ly verified structures. The test has started.

In 2018, Google DeepMind revealed that it was working on an AI software called AlphaFold to accurately predict the shape of proteins. In 2020, AlphaFold 2 produced results with enough precision to cause a flurry of excitement in molecular biology. A year later, the company released an open-source version of AlphaFold for anyone to use, with 350,000 predicted protein structures, including nearly every protein known to exist in the human body. In 2022, the company published over 2 million of his protein structures.

