Can technology reduce civilian deaths in conflict? Mark Milley isn't sure.





WASHINGTON On Tuesday morning, on the main stage of the second Ash Carter Exchange, a Hamas memorial conference, the Hamas Ministry of Health announced that some 35,000 people had been killed in the Gaza Strip and the possibility of a ceasefire was in serious doubt. , what is euphemistically called “collateral damage'' was very much in mind. A tech enthusiast representing the Department of Defense.

Two speakers, Alex Karp, Palantir's passionate founder and CEO, and Mark Milley, a gruff former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and retired general, openly voiced their support for the Israeli campaign. expressed. But the two men disagreed over whether more discriminatory technology might make future wars less brutal.

Mr. Karp, a technology entrepreneur, was characteristically bullish when it came to technology, but he also used the opportunity to slam his critics as “pagan” and “cancerous,” calling Israel an “impossible He said the U.S. could and should not meet the standards on its own. Although less outspoken, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and CIA Deputy Director David Cohen of the think tank SCSP, which hosted the conference, argued that technology, including artificial intelligence, could make wars more precise and less brutal. I generally agreed that there was.

But Milley, the only veteran on the morning panel, spoke gloomily about the upcoming urban warfare.

Milley argued that the kind of devastation seen in Gaza is tragically inevitable in any war, no matter how brilliant the technology. When asked to identify the most dangerous misconception that Americans may have, he replied: It's the idea that war has a disinfecting effect, that there are incredible weapons, that we can somehow make it easier to think that technology can solve the horrors of war. it's not.

All four acknowledged the potential for accuracy. Millie is alone and carries her three online devices – a smartwatch, an iPhone and a Fitbit – and the former four-star knows which panelists are sitting in which chairs and she can I joked that I would be able to pull them away. Milly said they know I'm sitting next to Alex and I'm sitting next to David. If someone wanted to, they could attack with precision from a distance and probably kill Cohen before I did, and I wouldn't be hurt.

However, just because such surgical precision is possible does not necessarily mean that it is possible. In Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces have made extensive use of AI targeting systems with codenames such as Gospel, Lavender and Where's Dad? They use cell phone, social media and other surveillance data to target suspected Hamas operatives, for example. We track when people return. Their family at night. But skeptics within the Israel Defense Forces told the Guardian and Israel/Palestine 972 Magazine in April that under intense pressure to seek retribution for the deaths of 1,200 Israelis, commanders had to set algorithmic standards for legitimate targets. He said it was very broad and set a very high threshold for acceptable civilian casualties. And because the time for human double-checking was so short, he ultimately allowed the AI ​​to bomb civilian homes indiscriminately.

But even the most restrained military would struggle to avoid collateral damage in dense urban areas, and with more than 2 million people crammed into less than 140 square miles, the population density of the Gaza Strip is comparable to that of London. Almost the same. And in Milley's grim predictions, not only will the world's population grow to 9.7 billion people by 2050, as predicted by the United Nations, but the ratio of urban to rural areas will drop from today's roughly 50/50 to two-thirds. As the population increases, such urban battles will become the norm. Urbanized by mid-century.

War “happens where people are,” Milley said.It's a horrible, brutal, vicious act…unfortunately, because [future] Wars would be fought in dense urban areas, and the conduct of war itself would result in very high levels of collateral damage.

Hope for a less brutal future came from a rare CIA representative on the panel. In Ukraine, autonomous but well-designed technology that incorporates the latest software developments, as well as some AI that can very accurately identify targets and attack those targets, will lead to this future, Cohen said. He said he had seen some of it with his own eyes.It wasn't an urban environment. [that] Ukraine uses this technology, mainly in the field, but the trends are all about precision.

“I think there's a good chance that we'll be in a world where some of what General Milley is talking about comes true. [where] “The mass casualties that characterized past wars will not be the hallmark of future wars,” Cohen concluded.

Palantir Karp was even more bullish about what companies like his can accomplish. He told the conference that technology should be able to significantly reduce collateral damage and civilian deaths. “How can we minimize civilian deaths as much as humanly possible?…It’s a technical question.

Schmidt was more cautious. If the technology is executed well, there is reason to be optimistic that this will eventually happen. [result] There have been fewer wars and fewer civilian casualties, he said. You need to come up with some rules.

Today, Schmidt continued, the law essentially dictates that humans must be in control. (In reality, Pentagon policy is more nuanced). But he argued that it leaves a lot of room for autonomous weapons. For example, a human could instruct a hunter-killer to search a limited, precise area for a specific type of legally valid target, and then let the algorithm determine when it has found a suitable enemy to destroy. He said it could be done.

Schmidt says it's legal. I think that will work until the war escalates. From thwarting a cyberattack to intercepting an incoming missile, there are all kinds of situations that human decision makers already struggle to respond to in time, and AI will push those timelines even tighter. He warned that this is likely to be the case, and that compressing time is one thing we cannot do. I don't have a good answer.

In fact, one of the big attractions of AI for military commanders is not unmanned weapons, but automated battle planning systems that help them make informed decisions quickly. [The ability] Using software to process large amounts of data faster than an adversary, relatively quickly, could potentially be decisive, Milley said.

As the Israelis discovered with AI, the need for speed makes it difficult to take precautions against civilian casualties.

