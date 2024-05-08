Google DeepMind launches world-leading AlphaFold 3 model





Google DeepMind researchers have developed AlphaFold 3, an AI model that can predict the structure and interactions of biomolecules such as proteins, DNA, and RNA, and small molecules that have the potential to function as drugs. Google DeepMind makes its models available for non-commercial use through the AlphaFold server. This groundbreaking innovation, details of which were published in the journal Nature on May 8, could dramatically accelerate biological research.

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said during the breakthrough announcement conference on May 7, “The announcement of AlphaFold 3 is a huge milestone for us today.'' Biology is a dynamic system, and we need to understand how biological properties emerge through interactions between different molecules within cells. AlphaFold 3 can be considered the first big step towards that.

This AI system is a descendant of the previous AlphaFold model built by Google DeepMind, which essentially solved the problem of predicting the three-dimensional structure of a protein from its amino acid structure. His first AlphaFold model in Google DeepMinds, launched in 2018, attempted to predict protein structures and won him first place in an international protein structure prediction competition. AlphaFold 2, released in 2020, significantly improved the accuracy of initial protein structure predictions.

AlphaFold 3 goes even further by predicting the structure of nearly every biomolecule and modeling the interactions between those molecules. Researchers have long developed specialized computational methods to model interactions between specific types of biomolecules, and AlphaFold 3 allows a single system to do nearly all of them with state-of-the-art performance. This is the first example in which interactions between molecular types can be predicted.

The properties and functions of molecules in biological systems are usually determined by how they interact with other molecules. Using experiments to understand molecular interactions can take years of research time and be prohibitively expensive. If these interactions can be estimated computationally with sufficient precision, biological research can be dramatically accelerated. For example, if researchers believe that a molecule that binds to a particular site on a particular protein is a promising drug candidate, they can test the potential drug molecule using computer systems such as the AlphaFold 3 .

Paul Nurse, a Nobel Prize-winning geneticist and chief executive and director of the London-based biomedical research center Francis Crick Institute, said the AlphaFold continues to improve and its relevance to biological research. Google said in a statement accompanying the announcement of DeepMind. . This third version of his work improves the accuracy of predicting structures of complexes between different macromolecules and associations between macromolecules, small molecules, and ions.

Google DeepMind was founded in 2010 as DeepMind by Hassabis, along with Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman, chief AGI scientists at Google DeepMind. (Suleiman currently serves as CEO of Microsoft AI, Microsoft's consumer AI products and research organization.) DeepMind was acquired by Google in 2014, and in 2023, Google acquired DeepMind as another part of Google AI. It merged with its division, Google Brain, to form Google DeepMind, ending the effort. DeepMinds leadership ensures greater autonomy from the parent company.

In addition to the AlphaFold family of AI systems, Google DeepMind has made several breakthroughs in using AI to advance science and technology. The company released an AI system that can discover new algorithms in 2022, and an AI model that can predict the weather with unprecedented accuracy in 2023. Similarly, in 2023, Google DeepMind released an AI model that it claims accurately predicts the structure of materials, but the model's usefulness has since been questioned by independent researchers.

In 2021, Google's parent company Alphabet announced the creation of Isomorphic Labs, which aims to take an AI-first approach to drug discovery. Isomorphic Labs researchers have contributed to the development of his AlphaFold 3, and while AlphaFold Server is available for anyone to use for non-commercial research, Isomorphic Labs researchers have made exclusive use of his AlphaFold 3 for commercial use. can be accessed.

Max Jaderberg, chief AI officer at Isomorphic labs, said in a press conference that the company routinely uses AlphaFold 3s' capabilities in its drug design programs. We are already seeing the potential to accelerate, improve, and ultimately transform the way drug discovery is done. This is precisely due to the new level of accuracy of this model and the expanded range of biomolecules that it can predict. , it really becomes possible.

