The critical role of technology hubs in American innovation





Economic vitality and national security are never guaranteed for the United States. They rely on global leadership in technology and regional innovation hubs that support America's spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. Utah's Silicon Slopes is a rising star among these hubs, thanks to the selection of Utah's leaders in government, academia, nonprofits, and business. The question is whether we continue to choose it. I believe and hope so.

Technology hubs rise and fall. In a recent report, the Brookings Institution compared America's 100 largest metropolitan areas in terms of their share of national technology jobs gained between 2020 and 2022. Other innovation hubs saw their fortunes decline, with Salt Lake City and Provo ranking fifth and seventh, respectively. . Another report from industry group CompTIA estimates that Utah will grow technology jobs faster than any other state in the nation between 2024 and 2034. We are a beacon for digital talent.

Utah's technology sector currently contributes more than $22 billion to the state's economy. To support Utah startups at the forefront of innovation, the government launched the Utah Innovation Center, and the state-backed Utah Innovation Fund recently awarded support to local companies focused on biomedical innovation. announced an investment of $700,000. Additionally, the Beehive State is home to some of the nation's top defense companies and air bases that invest in cutting-edge research and development programs to keep us and our allies safe.

The success of Utah's technology industry supports the state's economy and advances America's global leadership. From health care and biotech to national security and defense, B2B technology to EdTech, we support an American-led world order governed by democratic values.

Leadership in technology is essential to preserving the American way for centuries to come. That's why regional technology hubs, including the Silicon Slope, must continue to invest in U.S. technology and innovation. This means supporting research and development programs at universities, building an ecosystem where entrepreneurs can pursue their moonshoots, and avoiding policies that undermine American innovation and the domestic technology industry.

Silicon Slopes facilitates every stage of startup innovation, from young entrepreneurs with big dreams to publicly traded companies with global impact. We're also integrated into the coastal and international technology ecosystem, attracting companies to Utah with the promise of top talent, responsible governance and a great quality of life.

Utah has set an example of fostering a regional technology hub with global influence. We are proof that America's Golden Age is always ahead of us and never behind us. If we as a nation want to continue on this path, we must work together to strengthen our innovation capacity and further develop our technological advantages. Tech hubs in every region, including the Silicon Slopes, can brighten the country's future.

It is essential to support regional technology hubs like Silicon Slopes and strengthen national innovation capacity. Repeat that selection over and over again.

Jeremy Andrus is the CEO of Traeger Pellet Grills LLC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/tech/critical-role-technology-hubs-american-150000252.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos