Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs introduce AlphaFold 3 AI model





Inside every plant, animal, and human cell, there are billions of molecular machines. They are made up of proteins, DNA, and other molecules, but no single part functions alone. Only by observing how they interact in millions of combinations can we truly understand the processes of life.

In a paper published in Nature, we introduce AlphaFold 3, an innovative model that can predict the structure and interactions of all living molecules with unprecedented accuracy. For interactions between proteins and other molecule types, we observed at least a 50% improvement compared to existing prediction methods, with prediction accuracy doubling for several important categories of interactions.

We hope that AlphaFold 3 will help change the world of biology and our understanding of drug discovery. Scientists can access much of its functionality for free through his AlphaFold Server, a newly launched easy-to-use research tool. To further advance AlphaFold 3's drug design potential, Isomorphic Labs is already working with pharmaceutical companies to apply it to real-world drug design challenges and ultimately create new treatments that change patients' lives. is being developed.

Our new model builds on the foundation of AlphaFold 2, which made fundamental advances in protein structure prediction in 2020. Millions of researchers around the world have used AlphaFold 2 to make discoveries in areas such as malaria vaccines, cancer treatments, and enzyme design. AlphaFold has been cited more than 20,000 times and his scientific impact has been recognized through numerous awards, most recently the Breakthrough Award in the Life Sciences Division. AlphaFold 3 takes us beyond proteins to a wide range of biomolecules. This leap could open the door to more innovative science, from developing biorenewable materials and more resilient crops to accelerating drug design and genomics research.

