Russo brothers' AGBO launches innovation division for technology creation





Looking to showcase your brand in front of the gaming industry's top leaders? Learn more about GamesBeat Summit sponsorship opportunities.

AGBO, the media company founded by the Russo brothers, has launched an innovation division to drive technology-enabled creativity.

This strategic move aims to expand AGBO's storytelling capabilities by integrating cutting-edge technology into the creative process and blurring the lines between physical and virtual production. I am. I have high expectations for the makers of the Avengers movie.

Led by recently appointed Chief Innovation Officer Jake Aust, AGBO Innovation will focus on developing unique creative tools for storytellers, accelerating production innovation and driving cost efficiencies across diverse platforms. . I think that means AI, but look into it.

The new department will be organized into three departments: production technology, immersive technology, and creative. Aust will spearhead this effort, bringing his more than 20 years of experience as a producer on acclaimed titles such as The Office, Community and Cherry.

GB event

Call for speakers for GamesBeat Summit

We are excited to recruit speakers for our flagship event, GamesBeat Summit 2024, in Los Angeles. It explores the themes of resilience and adaptation.

Click here to apply for a lecture

The team, led by Jake, will realize AGBO's long-term ambition to develop completely original IP in-house from the ground up, AGBO partner Donald Mustard said in a statement. Together, we were building a dynamic, silo-free pipeline designed to seamlessly share assets across representations that exist in different media and different stories.

The AGBO Innovation Team is comprised of industry veterans who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles.

Glen Derry, President of Production Technology: A Hollywood technology innovator, Derry is known for his work on groundbreaking films such as “Avatar'' and “The Jungle Book.'' In his role, Derry will further develop AGBO's virtual production pipeline and enhance the storytelling capabilities of its artists.

Josh Andersen, President, Immersive Technologies: Mr. Andersen joins AGBO from Epic Games, where he played a key role in developing blockbuster video game series such as Fortnite. His Immersive Technology team supports the representation of his AGBO assets across a variety of media.

Creative Directors Ryan McNeely and John Cranston: Co-founders of virtual production studio VisualCreatures, which was acquired by AGBO in 2023, McNeely and Cranston bring extensive experience in creator-driven storytelling leveraging cutting-edge technology. .

AGBO's chief creative officer, Angela Russo-Ottostott, said in a statement that the collective mastery of production innovation, immersive technology and emerging tools accelerates creative breakthroughs and advances in universe building and storytelling. It said it underpins a central pillar of AGBO's transformative approach to unlocking practical efficiencies.

“Our innovation team, which includes some of the sharpest minds in the industry, will lead AGBO into an exciting new era of large-scale space storytelling,” Aust said in a statement.

Founded in 2017 by acclaimed directors Anthony and Joe Russo, AGBO has consistently broken viewership records with content that has resonated globally. With the launch of its Innovation Division, AGBO is poised to pioneer the next era of storytelling by developing genre-driven intellectual property across film, television, games and publishing expression.

VB Daily

Be sure to know!Get the latest news in your inbox every day

By subscribing, you agree to VentureBeat's Terms of Use.

Thank you for subscribing. Check out his other VB newsletters here.

An error has occurred.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/games/russo-brothers-agbo-launches-innovation-department-for-tech-creativity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos