Google Pixel 8A and Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Comparison





Google and Samsung's mid-range phones have been improving over the years, and the new Pixel 8A and recently launched Galaxy A35 5G are no different. Google just announced the $500 Pixel 8A on Tuesday ahead of its official launch on May 14th, while Samsung's $400 Galaxy A35 5G has been on sale since April 18th.

Both Google and Samsung are trying to recreate the experience of high-end premium phones in more affordable packages. However, each has a different approach to achieving this. Samsung focuses on screen and battery size, while Google focuses on processor and software. There's also a $100 difference between the two devices, and that extra cash gets you perks like wireless charging, more RAM, and additional software features.

Here, we will take a closer look at the comparison between Pixel 8A and Galaxy A35 5G.

screen

Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G (pictured) has a larger display than the Pixel 8A.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Display size is one of the biggest differences between the Galaxy A35 5G and Pixel 8A. The Samsung phone's screen is 6.6 inches, while the Pixel 8A's display size is 6.1 inches. It may not sound like much, but on a small screen like a smartphone, nearly half an inch makes a big difference. Both phones use a type of OLED display panel, and each can boost refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling. The Pixel 8A also has higher pixel density than the Galaxy A35 5G (430 pixels per inch vs. 389 pixels per inch), which isn't necessarily surprising since the Pixel 8A has a smaller screen.

processor

The Pixel 8A is powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor.

Google

Samsung and Google have also taken different directions when it comes to processors in their budget phones. Google equipped his Pixel 8A with Tensor G3, the same processor found in the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Meanwhile, Samsung has chosen the mid-range Exynos 1380 chip to power the Galaxy A35 5G.

We won't know how the performance compares until we have time to test the Pixel 8A. However, the Pixel 8, which is equipped with the same chip as the Pixel 8A, scored higher than the Galaxy A35 5G on Geekbench 6, a benchmark test that measures general computing performance.

camera

Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G comes with a standard camera, an ultrawide camera, and a macro camera.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

Both phones have an ultra-wide camera in addition to the standard wide-angle camera, but with different resolutions. The Pixel 8A is equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A35 5G has a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. is installed. But resolution isn't everything. Sensor size and image processing pipeline also play a big role in overall image quality.

Google's new phones also include some of the company's AI-powered editing features that first debuted on the Pixel 8, including Audio Magic Eraser, Best Take, and Magic Editor. Samsung's AI feature is currently not available on the Galaxy A35 5G, but it wouldn't be surprising if it becomes available through a future software update.

Samsung's support page already mentions that the Galaxy A35 5G is compatible with certain Galaxy AI features, but this feature doesn't seem to be available yet as of this writing. Samsung extended Galaxy AI to its older Galaxy S phones and its foldable phones, but the company hasn't brought it to the A series yet.

battery and storage

The Pixel 8A (pictured) has a smaller battery than the Galaxy A35 5G.

James Martin/CNET

One area where the Galaxy A35 5G has an advantage over the Pixel 8A, at least on paper, is battery capacity. Samsung phones have 5,000 mAh batteries, while the Pixel 8A has a 4,492 mAh battery. Samsung phones support up to 25W fast charging, so they should be able to charge faster, but the Pixel 8A only has charging speeds of up to 18W.

Again, it's not all about the numbers. Achieving these charging speeds typically requires the use of a compatible power adapter, which must be purchased separately. Battery capacity is not the only factor that contributes to battery life. Software and processor power efficiency is also important. It's also worth noting that while the Pixel 8A supports wireless charging, the Galaxy A35 5G does not.

But when it comes to onboard storage, the Galaxy A35 5G has a big advantage. This is one of the few new phones with expandable storage, allowing you to add 1TB of additional space via the microSD card slot.

However, out of the box, the Galaxy A35 5G and Pixel 8A come with 128GB of onboard storage. However, the Obsidian (black) version of the Pixel 8A also comes in a 256GB version.

Pixel 8A has more RAM compared to Galaxy A35 5G (8GB vs. 6GB).

software support

Compared to the Pixel 8A's seven-year update cycle, the Galaxy A35 5G (pictured) has only had four generations of Android OS updates.

Lisa Yidishko/CNET

As with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google will support the Pixel 8A with seven years of Android OS and security updates. This is important because it means the Pixel 8A won't feel outdated in just a few years and will continue to offer new features for years to come.

Meanwhile, Samsung is offering four generations of Android OS updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy A35. For now, Samsung has only promised software updates for the Galaxy S24 series for his 7 years.

Overall impression

The Galaxy A35 5G and Pixel 8A each offer a lot for their price. The Pixel 8A is expensive, but for the extra $100 you get additional benefits like wireless charging and extended software support. However, the cheaper Galaxy A35 has a significantly larger screen and expandable storage.

We'll know more once we have a chance to test both phones extensively.

Pixel 8A and Galaxy A35 5G Google Pixel 8ASamsung Galaxy A35 5G display size, technology, resolution, refresh rate 6.1-inch OLED. 2,400×1,080 pixels, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.6 inches FHD+ Super AMOLED; 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate Pixel density 430 PPI389 PPI dimensions (inches) 6×2.9×0.4 inches 6.4x3x0.3 inches dimensions (mm) 152x74x10. 2 mm161.7x78x8.2 mmWeight (grams, oz) 193 g (6.8 oz)209 g (7.4 oz)Mobile software (at launch)Android 14Android 14Camera 64 megapixels (main), 13 megapixels (ultrawide)50 Megapixel (main), 8MP (ultrawide), 5MP (macro) Front camera 13MP 13MP Video capture 4K 30/60 FPSUHD (30 FPS) Processor Google Tensor G3Samsung Exynos 1380RAM/Storage 8GB + 128GB or 256GB6GB + 128GB Expandable Storage No 1TB Battery 4,492 mAh (18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless charging) 5,000 mAh (25W fast wired charging) Fingerprint sensor Optical fingerprint sensor connector under display USB -C USB-C Headphone jack No No Special Features 5G (5G sub6/mmWave), IP67 rating, VPN with Googe One, Circle to Search, 7 years of Android OS updates, 7 years of security updates, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser5G, Samsung Knox Vault, 4 generations 5 years of Android OS updates, 5 years of security updates, and expandable storage

