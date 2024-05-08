Opinion: In the race for innovation, Missouri cannot afford to fall behind.





America's patent system is stuck in the past, putting the future of technology at risk. A series of Supreme Court decisions have upended the rules on what innovations can be patented, giving developers of breakthrough technologies in fields such as biotechnology, medical diagnostics and artificial intelligence the tools they need to succeed. They no longer have the legal protection they need.

The impact will be devastating for tech hubs and entrepreneurs, including here in Missouri. Entrepreneurs across the state are turning cutting-edge research into successful businesses. But many have a hard time navigating the patent eligibility hurdles created by the courts. This legal uncertainty makes it difficult for startups to secure funding and bring new products to market.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has been a vocal advocate of curbing the power of big tech companies. That's why I believe he agrees that supporting small and innovative startups is important. Reforming patent eligibility laws is an important piece of that puzzle.

Let's take the biotechnology field as an example. Missouri has a thriving ecosystem of startups working on everything from new diagnostic tests to personalized treatments. But under the Supreme Court's current framework, it is unclear whether many of their innovations, which often rely on insights gleaned from naturally occurring genetic material or complex algorithms, will be patentable.

The same applies to other high-tech industries such as software and AI. For example, Kansas City is a hub for tech startups. However, many of these companies face similar patent eligibility obstacles, creating unnecessary hurdles to growth and success.

Meanwhile, America's global competitors are making strides. China, in particular, has made patent protection a national priority as part of its pursuit of technological superiority. In Europe, policymakers are taking steps to maintain the patent eligibility of diagnostic methods.

Let me state the obvious. If patents are obtained overseas but not in the United States, private sector research funds will flow to places where intellectual property is protected. We risk losing future jobs and economic growth.

This is where the Patent Eligible Recovery Act (PERA) comes into play. This bipartisan legislation clarifies and simplifies the rules for what can be patented. PERA strikes a prudent balance by restoring patent eligibility in key areas such as medical diagnostics and AI while excluding fundamental “laws of nature” and “mental processes.” Give innovators the confidence to invent and ensure investors have access to funding without enabling frivolous patents on vague concepts.

Importantly, PERA does not ultimately determine what types of inventions will be patented; that decision is up to examiners at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This bill simply ensures that breakthrough technologies first have a fair chance of exceeding the eligibility criteria, so their merits can be determined.

This could be a game-changer for Missouri entrepreneurs and innovators. Clear and reasonable patent eligibility rules will allow our state's startups to focus on what they do best: pushing the boundaries of science and technology. You can spend less time and money on patent attorneys and more time hiring talented researchers and developers. And it can compete with global rivals based on the quality of innovation, not who has the most complex patent laws.

If we want to keep Missouri's engine of progress running, we need a patent system that protects the true breakthroughs that are happening every day in labs and classrooms across the state. That's why Congress should pass PERA without delay. Our global competitiveness and the livelihoods of the next generation of American innovators depend on it. I hope that Senator Hawley and his colleagues will bring this important issue the attention it deserves.

State Representative representing the 40th District. He chairs the House Select Committee on Innovation and Technology.

