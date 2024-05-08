Google DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs launch AlphaFold 3, an AI that predicts a wide range of molecular biology





Google DeepMind and its sister company Isomorphic Labs predict both the structure and interactions of most molecules involved in biological processes, including proteins, DNA, RNA, and some chemicals used to make new drugs. We've created a new AI model to help you. .

The new model could be a huge leap forward for biological research. The companies allow researchers working on nonprofit projects to query their models for free through an internet-based interface.

Isomorphic Labs, a Google DeepMind spinout, also began using the system internally to accelerate its drug discovery efforts. The company is currently partnering with Eli Lilly and Novartis to develop multiple drugs, but details about which diseases the companies are targeting have not been disclosed.

Proteins are the building blocks of life, and their interactions with each other and with other molecules are the mechanisms by which life's processes occur. Being able to more accurately predict these interactions allows researchers to advance science. By helping us understand the mechanisms behind diseases and potentially how to better treat and cure them.

This new AI software, called AlphaFold 3, represents a significant update and expansion of functionality over Google DeepMinds' previous AlphaFold 2 system. Researchers from both companies today published a paper on AlphaFold 3 in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

Demis Hassabis, CEO of both Google DeepMind and Isomorphic, said the new model's interaction predictions are critical to drug discovery.

John Jumper, a senior scientist who leads Google DeepMind's protein structure team, explained that AlphaFold 3 is an evolution of AlphaFold 2, but it's a huge breakthrough that opens up new avenues. He also said he is looking forward to seeing what researchers do with the new model, noting that AlphaFold 2 is already opening up new areas of biological research that were unimaginable. AlphaFold 2 has been cited more than 20,000 times in other published scientific papers and is used in research into treatments for malaria, cancer, and many other diseases.

AlphaFold 2 and 3

AlphaFold 2, which debuted in late 2020, solved a grand scientific challenge by being able to accurately predict the structure of most proteins from DNA sequences. The company then published a system that predicted the structures of all of his 200 million proteins with known sequences of his DNA, making them freely available to scientists in a large database. Prior to this, structural information was known for only about 100,000 proteins.

Knowing the shape and structure of proteins is often an important part of understanding how proteins function. However, proteins do not function alone. Also, while AlphaFold 2 was not designed to predict how proteins will interact, scientists have figured out how to modify AlphaFold 2 to make some of these predictions. I discovered it right away. AlphaFold 2 was also unable to predict protein interactions with other types of molecules, such as DNA, RNA, ligands, and ions, that exist inside living organisms. We also could not predict the interactions of these other molecules. AlphaFold 3 cans.

This system is not always accurate, but the performance is significantly improved. According to tests conducted by Google DeepMind and Isomorphic, AlphaFold 3 can accurately predict 76% of protein-small molecule interactions. This compares to 52% for the previous best predictive software. It can predict 65% of DNA interactions, compared to only 28% for the next most popular system. It also predicts protein-protein interactions with 62% accuracy, more than double that of AlphaFold 2.

Like AlphaFold 2, AlphaFold 3 also includes a confidence score along with its predictions, giving scientists an indication of whether they should trust the system's output. This makes AI models less likely to experience the illusions of plausible but inaccurate output that have plagued recent generative AI models.

Jumper said that so far, researchers have found that these confidence scores are highly correlated with whether structural and interaction predictions are accurate. In other words, the system is unlikely to be wrong for sure.

There are some classes of proteins for which AlphaFold 3 is not yet accurate. According to Max Jaderberg, lead AI scientist at Isomorphic Labs, these include proteins that scientists consider to be inherently disordered, which occurs when another protein or molecule is present. This means that it only takes on a specific structure, and perhaps changes its shape radically depending on the situation.

Biological weapons concerns

Many people, including Mustafa Suleiman, former co-founder of Google DeepMind and now leading Microsoft's new consumer AI division, and Dario Amodei, confounder and CEO of Google DeepMind rival Anthropic. , warns that rapid advances in AI could lead to its proliferation. Jumper said Google DeepMind and Isomorphic consulted more than 50 experts in biosecurity, bioethics, and AI safety and found that the marginal risks that AlphaFold 3 could pose when it comes to creating biological weapons are far greater. He said he had come to a conclusion. Instead, the system's potential benefits to science, such as advancing human understanding of disease and discovering possible treatments, are more important.

The companies also only allow access to the model through an internet service that allows outside researchers to prompt the system and receive predictions, but not the model itself or its underlying Access to computer code is not permitted.

Unlike some efforts to create large-scale language models (LLMs) for biology that can generate formulas for compounds with specific properties in natural language, AlphaFold 3 can be effectively used by You need someone who understands it pretty well. Moreover, any suggested molecular structures it predicts must be generated or isolated in the laboratory, a process that also requires relatively specialized knowledge.

AlphaFold 3 uses a significantly different AI design than its predecessor, AlphaFold 2. Both AI models are based on Transformers, a type of artificial neural network architecture developed by his Google researchers in 2017, but Jumper said the team working on the new system is It looks like the entire block has been replaced. A large transformer powered AlphaFold 2.

AlphaFold 2 relied heavily on evolutionary information about the protein whose structure is being predicted, whereas AlphaFold 3 relies much less on this evolutionary signal, using it only in the first step of structure prediction . Instead, the new system spends most of its components analyzing the physical shape of the molecules it makes predictions about.

AlphaFold 3 also uses a diffusion model similar to that used in popular text-to-image generative models such as OpenAI's DALL-E 3 and Midjourney to reveal the precise atomic structure of molecules. learn. Overall, the AlphaFold 3 has a simpler design with fewer individual components than its predecessor, despite covering much more material than the AlphaFold 2.

