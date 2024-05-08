Cordial accelerates marketing innovation with new platform features for seamless integration and AI-driven personalization





Enhancements simplify data connectivity, optimize marketing strategies, and improve user experience.

SAN DIEGO , May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The leading enterprise marketing platform that automates billions of data-driven emails, SMS, and mobile app messages for companies like Tillys, Realtor.com, and REVOLVE. Cordial has released a new suite. Product enhancements designed to help brands accelerate marketing integration, optimize strategies based on business KPIs, and leverage AI for customer understanding. These innovations enable marketers to better connect with customers and increase efficiency and productivity.

For more information on Cordial's spring product releases, visit cordial.com/new-releases.

As marketers grapple with increasingly complex technology stacks and AI adoption hurdles, Cordial's latest release directly addresses these pain points. As organizations use 16 martech platforms and marketers become increasingly fatigued that their AI doesn't deliver on its promise, brands need solutions that streamline connectivity and innovation. Cordial's new products fill this gap.

“At Cordial, we understand the challenge of reconciling innovation with operational realities,” said Matt Howland, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Cordial. “Cordial's latest release delivers unparalleled understanding through AI-powered actionable understanding, customer behavior prediction, and a more human-like UX. Today's product showcase strategy and efficiency is Cordial's industry-leading We show how our vision translates into tangible results for our clients.”

Cordial's product showcase includes enhancements to accelerate the success of your connectivity and marketing campaigns.

Universal Connector: Simplifies integration between Cordial and third-party applications using bidirectional, real-time data streams. Program: Maximize marketing performance by aligning strategy to core business KPIs in a repeatable and measurable way. Send time optimization: Increase engagement by delivering messages when customers are most receptive based on past behavior. Category Trends: Predict which product categories your customers prefer to drive targeted recommendations and offers. Message analytics: Gain AI-powered insights and better understand your messages through automated modeling and labeling. Natural Language Audience Builder: Build accurate audience segments using conversational language queries.

“The world of marketing is shifting gears. While traditional providers offer tools that hold marketers back, our rapid AI innovations and client success rely on cordial’s endless possibilities. We believe this is a reflection of the company,” said Cordial CEO and co-founder Jeremy Swift. “We built a future-proof platform that seamlessly integrates with the tools marketers love and replaces the tools they don’t. We are leading the charge to accelerate growth.”

In March, Cordial announced a roadmap to leverage AI to improve brand understanding. This strategic framework is centered around her three pillars: understanding the customer, understanding the message, and understanding the marketer. Cordial's AI powers human understanding at scale, backed by Cordial's rich and flexible data platform, enabling marketers to execute strategy faster, anticipate their customers' every move, and become more adaptive. Help you make better-informed decisions.

About Cordial Cordial's technology helps companies like LLBean, Orveon Global, and Boot Barn automate high-converting messages across email, SMS, mobile apps, social media, direct mail, and more, delivering scalable revenue and lasting It helps you connect with your customers. Cordial was named the Fastest Growing Company in the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and received the Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work award in 2023. Connect with Cordial at www.cordial.com.

Media Contact Ryan HeckerBLASTmedia for Cordial[email protected]317-806-1900 extension 187

Source cordial

