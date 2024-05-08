Google DeepMinds' new AI can model DNA, RNA, and any living molecule





Google DeepMind is introducing an improved version of its AI model that predicts not only the structure of proteins, but also the structure of all living molecules. The results of the new model AlphaFold 3 will help researchers in medicine, agriculture, materials science, and drug development test potential discoveries.

Previous versions of AlphaFold only predicted protein structures. AlphaFold 3 goes beyond that by being able to model DNA, RNA, and smaller molecules called ligands, expanding the model's capabilities for scientific use.

According to DeepMind, the new model has improved predictive accuracy by 50% compared to the previous model. “AlphaFold 2 is a huge milestone moment in structural biology, unleashing all kinds of amazing research,” DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said in a press conference. “AlphaFold 3 is a step along that path in terms of using AI to understand and model biology.”

AlphaFold 3 has a library of molecular structures. Researchers input a list of molecules they want to bind, and AlphaFold 3 uses diffusion methods to generate a 3D model of the new structure. Diffusion is the same type of AI system that AI image generators like Stable Diffusion use to assemble photos.

DeepMind said the drug discovery company Hassabis founded, Isomorphic Labs, uses AlphaFold 3 for internal projects. So far, the model has helped his Isomorphic Labs better understand new disease targets.

In addition to this model, DeepMind is also making its research platform AlphaFold Server available for free to some researchers. Servers powered by AlphaFold 3 allow scientists to generate structural predictions for biomolecules regardless of access to computational power. Although the server can be used for academic and non-commercial use, Isomorphic Labs is working with pharmaceutical partners to use the AlphaFold model in drug discovery programs, Hassabis said.

Google said it is working with the scientific community and policy leaders to implement the model responsibly. Google says in a paper that some biosecurity experts believe AI models can lower the barrier for threat actors and work with other technologies to design and engineer pathogens and toxins that are more transmissible and harmful. He said he thinks it will be possible.

The company says it worked with domain experts, biosecurity, research and industry experts to understand the risks associated with AlphaFold 3 even before its launch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/8/24152088/google-deepmind-ai-model-predict-molecular-structure-alphafold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos