Google Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 vs Pixel 7a: Which one should you choose in 2024? | Technology News





Google pulled a surprise by announcing the Pixel 8a, which was previously speculated to debut at the I/O 2024 developer conference on May 14th. With a starting price of Rs 52,999, the Pixel 8a cannot be called a budget-friendly device. The price is much higher than the Pixel 7a from just a year ago, and recent price cuts have brought it to about the same price as the more capable Pixel 8.

If you want a compact Android smartphone with a premium design and flagship specs, the Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 7a (review) are definitely the three devices you should consider. If you're wondering which one to choose, here's a detailed comparison.

Pixel 7a is the cheapest Like the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a also has a 90Hz OLED panel (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia)

Pixel 7a is the oldest and therefore the cheapest of these three models, currently priced at Rs 36,999. However, compared to his other two devices, it is affordable but comes with some compromises. This includes an older chip and short software support with only three years of updates. The other two are eligible for 7 years of software support.

The Pixel 7a only comes with a 128GB internal storage option, while the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 (review) also come in 256GB versions. If you don't mind less storage and want to buy a Google smartphone at the lowest possible price, you should choose the 7a. However, if you plan on using it for a longer period of time, you may be better off choosing the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a, but at a higher price.

The design differences between the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are subtle. (Image: Zohaib Ahmed/The Indian Express)

All three devices have metal frames. The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a's displays are protected with Gorilla Glass 3, but the Pixel 8 has Gorilla Glass Victus, which is tougher. The Pixel 8a, like the Pixel 7a, has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, but the slightly more expensive Pixel 8 has an IP68 rating for increased ingress protection. The Pixel 7a has a 90Hz screen, while the Pixel 8a is faster. 120Hz screen similar to Pixel 8. However, his Pixel 8, with its minimal bezels, looks the more premium of the three.

The Pixel 8 is similar in size to the Pixel 8a, but has a larger 6.2 screen. The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a have smaller screens at 6.1 inches.

All three phones feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Pixel 8 has a 10.5 MP selfie camera, and Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a have 13 MP selfie cameras. Even though the Pixel 8's sensor has a slightly lower resolution, it's likely to perform better because it has a significantly larger sensor.

Identical software, similar hardware experience Pixel 8 Pro running Android 14 (Express Photo)

The new Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 are based on the Tensor G3 chip, while the Pixel 7a has Tensor G2. All three devices currently run on Android 14 OS, with two more major OS upgrades for the Pixel 7a and seven major OS upgrades for the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8. In terms of performance, the Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 are comparable, but the Pixel 7a, which has an older chip, lags behind.

Pixel 8a and Pixel 8 also have the most features when it comes to AI experiences, and will likely continue to do so with future major OS updates and Pixel feature removals.

choose wisely

If you're looking for a new Google Android smartphone for long-term use, choose Pixel 8a/Pixel 8. If price is important to you, the Pixel 7a is a better value.

