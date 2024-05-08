Technical insights: RSAC's cutting-edge technology, cybersecurity





The convergence of cutting-edge technology, strategic cybersecurity, and other technology insights is a top priority for businesses striving to navigate today's evolving business ecosystem.

Members of theCUBE Collective, including AI executive and Byte Into Future host Howie Xu (pictured, center), share some of the insightful discussions and innovative solutions from this week's RSA conference We talked about it. Discussions included a lively discussion of the advantages of technology and reflections on RSA Security LLC's role as a catalyst for innovation that delves into the technology industry's most pressing issues.

To be clear, the platform has value because we need to connect all our data to avoid too many silos,” says Xu. “The fact that there are 50, 100 solutions, that in itself is a problem.

Xu, technology analyst and market entry strategist, and Sarbjeet Johal (right), chief analyst at theCUBE Research, speak for an analyst panel at the RSA Conference during an exclusive broadcast on theCUBE, SiliconANGLE Media's live streaming studio. We spoke with one Dave Vellante (left). They discussed innovation, cutting-edge technical insights and security, as well as the most pressing issues in the technology landscape. (*Disclosure below.)

Navigating the tech giants: Nvidia, Cisco, Google

One of the central debates revolved around the dominance of technology giants such as Nvidia Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., and Google LLC. While analyzing the company's trajectory, the panel gave a nod to Google's appeal and his Nvidia's potential under CEO and founder Jensen Huang's continued leadership.

What I'm saying is that that form of computing will become widespread, Johal said. It remains to be seen what role Nvidia will play and what competitors will come in and get their fair share. Nvidia would do better if it focused on the software and software stack.

Insights from industry leaders, including Crawford Del Prete, president of International Data Corp., shed light on the evolving paradigm of computing, drawing parallels between the binary world and the impending quantum revolution. According to Xu, the dot com parallels to his bubble highlight the current frenzy surrounding GPU power and hint at the possibility of bottlenecks in the near future.

He said he couldn't buy enough H100, A100 for the past two years. Now, with the H200 and the next generation, within two years; [a] Excess GPUs.There are now too many GPUs [is] It's not because I can't find an application that takes advantage of it. If you find out that's the bottleneck, you know you've over-inflated the GPU capacity, and there are other bottlenecks as well.

Thoughts from the RSA conference: Connecting innovation and technical insight

Startups competed for attention alongside industry giants as they showcased cybersecurity solutions at RSAC. Observing the evolving cybersecurity landscape highlighted the proliferation of tools and prioritization challenges for his CISO.

I think part of the challenge here is that we're all talking about so many tools and so many different things, Bellante said. Take a look at this study we did. Look at your priorities. Everything is a priority. What are your top priorities? Here are 10. And there's probably another list of 15 things they can mention. This is what keeps CISOs up at night. They have 15 priorities.

In particular, the discussion has gravitated towards protecting critical infrastructure, with initiatives such as the FBI's InfraGard bridging the gap between private companies and government agencies. As the crisis drives spending on cybersecurity, RSA conferences remain a vital platform for learning, networking, and innovation.

[The FBI] Dzhokhar said they have a project called InfraGard, where they created a consortium of private companies to work with the FBI. The FBI is leading such efforts to protect America's critical infrastructure. These agencies work in the same way that private companies work with security personnel.

Below is the full video interview that is part of SiliconANGLEs and CUBE Researchs' coverage of the RSA conference.

(*Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner of RSA Conference. Neither RSA Conference, the sponsor of theCUBE's event coverage, nor any other sponsor has editorial control over content on theCUBE or SiliconANGLE.)

