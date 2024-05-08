Who would have thought this was a good idea?





At first, it appears to be a subtle but brilliant piece of dystopian satire. Countless symbols of human creativity — books, musical instruments, artwork, arcade games — are crowded together on a platform and slowly, painfully sadistically, squeezed between the giant metal jaws. machine. Upright pianos break or crack. The paint splatters like blood. With its stark, industrial aesthetic, the clip mirrors the look of his 1984 Apple spot with Ridley Scott, one of his most famous ads in television history. , reversing the point. In this ad, a colorfully dressed female Olympic athlete throws a hammer at the screen, causing it to shatter. The Orwellian face of Big Brother was shown on television to break the authoritarian grip on society. With the release of the new His Macintosh computer, the ad concluded, “You'll see why 1984 won't be like His 1984,” suggesting that personal computing was a liberating force.

Titled “Crush,” we almost expect the new clip to end with a disappointing answer to that slogan, reflecting widespread anxiety about the global advance of fascism and the relentless rise of AI. “2024 will be like 1984.”

But with all its incomprehensible irony, “Crush” is actually an ad for Apple, enthusiastically endorsed by CEO Tim Cook on Twitter. All of this destruction appears to be aimed at promoting the release of a new ultra-thin iPad, which appears when the clamp is undone. You can imagine the blurb: “All of Man's creation compressed into his one impossibly sophisticated tablet.” But the end result feels like “all of human creation has been sacrificed to a lifeless gadget.”

Apple's controversial ad for the new iPad Pro, “Crush.''

Judging by the comments on Twitter, the reaction was almost entirely negative, with people wanting more than anything to know who thought this was a good idea. Indeed, amidst bipartisan skepticism about the technology and its devastating effects on society, and in the case of generative AI, its callous disregard for its human creators, AI has been designed to offend as many people as possible. It seems like it's designed. (Full disclosure: I am the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement.)

The first victim is a gleaming trumpet perched bravely on top of a bell atop a mountain. For someone like me who plays the trumpet, just looking at the horn brings joy, evokes memories of the music that was played, and brings to mind melodies that have not yet been played. It's a purely artistic possibility. So when I saw the brass piston and tube twist and begin to collapse between the clamps, I felt a kind of resonant pain. With various creative objects succumbing to merciless destruction, the maximum number of people will experience similar pains of loss.

The only thing that would make it more dystopian would be if there were actual humans playing instruments, reading books, and brandishing paintbrushes. Nevertheless, the geniuses behind “Crash” used drawing mannequins, clay busts, Angry Birds, eyes full of tension, to make the slow destruction feel even more brutal, and for the final crackdown. We made sure to include anthropomorphic figures, such as smiley faces that pop up. Rather, it is close to eradicating life.

The ad, a pre-recorded video streamed live from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, coincided with Cook's May 7 unveiling of the new iPad Pro. Apple's CEO called Tuesday the iPad's “biggest day since its launch” in 2010. In addition to its thinness, Cook touted the new custom M4 processor, calling it “an incredibly powerful AI chip.” If that announcement wasn't enough to make artists fear for their job security or the very future of human creation, the advertising that accompanied it made the threat, well, overwhelmingly clear. It will be.

The announcement comes amid a slowdown in Apple's tablet sales. It's also a moment when the company's image as the most benevolent, or perhaps the least evil, of Big Tech companies is called into question. Unlike Google, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, Apple could not be accused of algorithmically fostering addiction, disrupting social structures, spreading hatred, or undermining democracy. . But it can and has been accused of monopolistic practices, leading to a lawsuit from the Justice Department last month. Depictions of works of art and creative tools being destroyed in a cultural festival reminiscent of book burning may not be the best strategy for repairing the company's damaged reputation.

With each of Apple's recent missteps, people wonder what Steve Jobs would have done. But there's no need to wonder. The late company founder had a clear record of what he thought about the ad campaigns he oversaw, and they told the story he wanted to tell about Apple. His $1.5 million masterpiece for Ridley Scott, which aired during the 1984 Super Bowl, was one of his such stories. It shows humanity destroying the symbols of technological conquest, not the other way around. But perhaps the more striking contrast is his late '90s “Think Different” campaign, which celebrated 20th century scientific and cultural luminaries with unconventional ideas. What do those people think of “Crush”? Would Picasso celebrate the flattening of sculpture? Would Bob Dylan cheer the destruction of guitars and turntables? Would Jim Henson and Kermit the Frog approve of smashing the marionette? Would Miles Davis applaud the destruction of that trumpet?

Maybe Apple thinks differently now.

